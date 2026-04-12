  • Sunday, 12th April, 2026

Eterna Declares 52.9% Growth in Profit Before Tax

Business | 10 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

Eterna Plc has announced its audited financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2025, delivering a strong performance marked by significant profit growth and improved balance sheet strength.

The company recorded revenue of N302.37 billion for the year, while profit before tax (PBT) rose to N7.27 billion, representing a 52.9per cent year-on-year increase from N4.48 billion in 2024. 

Profit after tax stood at N2.92 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) of N2.24, reflecting enhanced value creation for shareholders. 

The company’s financial position strengthened during the year, with total assets rising to N92.19 billion, driven by its robust inventory, while shareholders’ funds increased to N7.77 billion, reflecting improved retained earnings and enhanced balance sheet resilience. 

Commenting on the full 2025 FY results, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, stated that the company remains focused on operational efficiency and sustainable asset expansion, while strengthening its market position across its fuels, lubricants, and gas businesses.

The company said it remains committed to building on this performance through retail expansion, increased product offerings, operational improvements, and customer-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing value for our shareholders.

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