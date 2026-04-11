Onuachu Fires Galatasaray Warning as Trabzonspor Close Gap in Title Race

Paul Onuachu has become the face of Trabzonspor’s title push, but the Nigerian striker is keeping his focus firmly on winning matches rather than making bold predictions.

The 31-year-old forward met fans at an autograph event in Akyazı, where large numbers turned up to see the club’s leading scorer. It was a moment that showed just how important he has become to the team, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking after the event, Onuachu made it clear how much that connection with supporters means to him.

“I feel great, it’s wonderful to be so close to the fans. We can do this even more,” he said.

That bond has grown stronger because of his performances this season. Onuachu currently leads the Turkish Süper Lig scoring chart with 22 goals, putting him ahead of some of the league’s biggest names. His finishing has been especially impressive, scoring far more goals than expected from the chances he has received.

But while individual success is important, the striker insists it is not his main focus.

“We are having a great season, both as a team and as a coaching staff. Being at the top of the goalscoring charts is very important to me. I feel very happy,” he said.

Even so, he was quick to point out that team success comes first. His goals have played a huge role in Trabzonspor’s strong position this season, with the club collecting a large number of points in matches where he has found the net.

The Turkish Süper Lig title race is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent years. Trabzonspor are locked in a three-way battle with Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, with only a small gap separating the top sides.

After a big win over league leaders Galatasaray, Trabzonspor have moved to within four points of the top. With just a few matches left to play, every game now carries huge importance.

Despite the growing excitement, Paul Onuachu is staying calm and focused.

“Right now, without making too many comments, we need to continue winning our matches. There’s a 4-point difference, and we have matches ahead. Let’s win, and the rest will be clear,” he said.

On his return to Trabzonspor, Onuachu has registered massive for the former champions. The Super Eagles striker has scored in big matches, including key goals against top rivals, proving he can deliver when it matters most.

With six games remaining, the title race remains wide open. Trabzonspor’s recent form has given them real belief, and Onuachu’s goals could yet make the difference.