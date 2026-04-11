Medical Experts: Adaptive Strategies Essential to Outwit Vector, Parasite in Malaria Control

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Programme Director for the West and Central Africa region, at Malaria Consortium, Dr. Maxwell Kolawole, has emphasised that continuous improvement remains essential in malaria elimination efforts, noting that both the vector and the parasite are constantly evolving and must be countered with equally adaptive strategies.

Speaking at the Insecticide-Treated Net (ITN) Campaign Monitoring & Evaluation and ‘Be in A Net’ Project National Dissemination Meeting in Abuja, Dr. Kolawole highlighted that the National Malaria Elimination Programme would provide updates on progress across Nigeria, including recent state-level performance data.

He also underscored the relevance of this year’s World Health Day theme, which calls for unity and a stronger commitment to science in addressing public health challenges.

He further urged stakeholders to rely on both scientific evidence and practical field experience to strengthen programme implementation, encouraging open dialogue, exchange of insights, and honest identification of knowledge gaps.

According to him, such collaboration is critical to improving malaria control outcomes across endemic communities.

Kolawole reaffirmed Malaria Consortium’s role as a trusted technical partner committed to supporting effective, forward-looking interventions.

He added that the dissemination meeting provides an important platform for informed dialogue on strengthening malaria prevention strategies and improving programme effectiveness through evidence-based approaches.

He also expressed hope that the engagement would lead to more impactful decisions and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

The National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Nnena Ogbulafor, said the meeting focused on findings from two key initiatives: the ITN Campaign Monitoring and Evaluation project in Ondo and Anambra States, and the Behavioural Insights on ITN Use project in Osun State.

Represented by the Head of Integrated Vector Management (IVM), Mary Esema, she explained that the projects deepen understanding of insecticide-treated net distribution and utilisation while also offering insights into community behaviours and perceptions.

She noted that together, they reinforce the importance of combining effective tools with strong community engagement in malaria control.

She added that the findings highlight both progress and areas requiring further sensitisation, particularly to ensure consistent and correct use of ITNs.

In a goodwill message, the Anambra State Government commended the Malaria Consortium for its contribution to malaria control, noting significant improvements in key indicators.

Represented by Dr. Uchebo Obiageli, the state highlighted that malaria prevalence declined from 9 per cent to 5 per cent, while household ownership of insecticide-treated nets rose from 27 per cent in 2021 to 46.4 per cent in 2025, with utilisation increasing from 20 per cent to 27 per cent within the same period.

She also praised the distribution of over 3.8 million nets and the entomological studies on vector susceptibility, describing them as vital for evidence-based decision-making in future procurement.

She concluded that the results reflect clear progress in malaria control efforts in the state.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, described Malaria Consortium as almost a household name in the state, noting its long-standing contribution to the health sector.

Represented by Dr. Richard Adesoji, he recalled that even in his previous role as Director of Public Health, the organisation supported insecticide-treated net distribution while also integrating research and evaluation into programme delivery.

He noted that beyond distribution, the organisation conducted studies on coverage, usage, community behaviour, and mosquito vector patterns, including household-level entomological surveillance.

He said this evidence-based approach has significantly strengthened programme analysis and improved health outcomes in the state, while reaffirming the importance of protecting vulnerable groups such as children under five and pregnant women in the ongoing fight against malaria.