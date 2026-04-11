Jushua, Fury’s Clash’ll be Boxing’s‘ World Cup Final’ Says Manager Brown

An all-British showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been talked about for quite some time and could finally take place later this year

The fight between the pair has been described as boxing’s ‘World Cup final.’

That is according to the ‘Gypsy King’s’ manager Spencer Brown – who is confident the British rivals will trade leather in 2026. But before any talk of ‘AJ,’ Fury must first get through Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, tonight.

A historic showdown between the pair has long been in the works – with both being on a collision course for more than a decade. The two heavyweight icons had agreed to meet five years ago, but a legal ruling forced Fury into fighting Deontay Wilder for a third time.

That said, Brown is confident Fury and Joshua will trade leather this year. “Let’s go. Boxing at the moment is in a very special place,” Brown told Sky Sports. “It would just be phenomenal. It will be the World Cup final of boxing, for me anyway.

Fury has come out of retirement to face Russian boxer, Makhmudov in a heavyweight clash in London on April 11.

“We’ve wanted it for a long time, it’s now time. If he (AJ) does have a warm-up, it goes two months down the line but we’re going to see it this year. I think so.”

Joshua looks set to return to the ring later this Summer. He was due to fight earlier this year, following his destructive knockout victory over Jake Paul in December, but was involved in a tragic car crash just days after the win. ‘AJ’ is now back in training, and is eyeing up a potential clash with Deontay Wilder before taking on Fury.

Should ‘AJ’ take on Wilder first, though, it could end up delaying the Fury fight even further. “I don’t necessarily think it has to be next for AJ after what he’s been through and what he’s seen,” Brown continued.

“I think he’s got two decisions to make. Goes in and has a warm-up fight. He’s got to pick the right opponent.