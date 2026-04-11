Gov Idris, Emir of Zuru Pay Tributes to Late Speaker Ankwe

Onuminya Innocent

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, and the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, have paid glowing tributes to the late Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammadu Usman Ankwe, describing him as a dedicated leader and patriot.

In a statement by the special adviser to Kebbi’s State Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, said Governor Idris made the assertion during his condolence visit to the family of the late speaker’s family and Emir of Zuru.

During the visit, the governor disclosed that Ankwe’s contributions to his administration were immeasurable, highlighting his loyalty and commitment to developmental programmes.

“His loyalty to the government was total, his commitment to the implementation of the government’s developmental programmes especially economic empowerment related programmes for the people were uncommon,” the governor said.

He revealed that the state government had done everything possible to save Ankwe’s life, including sponsoring his medical treatment in Saudi Arabia, London, India, and eventually Egypt, where he finally succumbed to his illness.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi praised Ankwe as a humble, focused, and generous leader who touched many lives through his humanitarian work.

“The late speaker was a humble, focused, and generous leader whose relentless humanitarian services touched the lives of the people, particularly the vulnerable and the community at large,” the Emir said.

The Emir thanked Governor Idris for transforming Zuru emirate and assured him of the people’s support. “Let me express the appreciation of the people of Zuru emirate for the transformation of the emirate and assure the Governor of our resolution to pay back at the appropriate time,” he said.

The governor assured the family of continued support, saying that the government would not forget Ankwe’s patriotic and selfless services to the people. “I have lost a confidant, trustworthy, and supportive Lieutenant very hard to come by,” he said.

He prayed for God’s forgiveness and rewards for Ankwe’s services to humanity, saying that his legacy would live on in the hearts of the people.

The late Speaker Ankwe was laid to rest on Thursday, with dignitaries from across the state and beyond attending the funeral.

Ankwe’s death has been widely mourned, with many describing him as a true patriot and leader who dedicated his life to the service of others.

The people of Kebbi State and the Zuru emirate in particular are still reeling from the loss of Ankwe, who was a beacon of hope and inspiration to many.

As the state mourns, the focus is on ensuring that Ankwe’s legacy is not forgotten, and that his vision for a better Kebbi State is continued.

The condolence visit by Governor Idris and the Emir of Zuru is a testament to the high esteem in which Ankwe was held, and a reminder of the impact he had on the lives of those around him.