Chelsea-Man City Clash Tops PL Weekend Live on SuperSport

The Premier League enters a decisive phase this weekend, with the title race, European places and relegation battle intensifying. Arsenal remain in control at the top, with Man City in pursuit. Catch all the action live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Today begins at 12:30 p.m. as Arsenal host Bournemouth. Arsenal have won four straight league matches to tighten their grip at the top.

At 3:00 p.m., Brentford face Everton. Brentford have drawn their last three, while Everton arrive in confident mood after a commanding win over Chelsea.

At 5:30 p.m., Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield. Liverpool are under pressure after a difficult run and cannot afford further dropped points in the top-four race. Fulham

Tomorrow’s action begins at 2:00 p.m. as Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa. Forest will look to build on a statement win, while Villa remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

At the same time, Sunderland host Spurs in a fixture with major implications at the bottom.

The headline fixture comes at 4:30 p.m. as Chelsea face Man City. Chelsea will look to respond to a difficult result, but meet a City side fully focused on the title race after their European exit. With Arsenal playing earlier, City know victory is essential to maintain pressure.

The round concludes on Monday at 8:00 p.m. as Man United host Leeds.