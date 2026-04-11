CFAO Open Day to Feature Special Deals on New Vehicles, Spare Parts, and Diagnostics

Bennett Oghifo

CFAO Mobility has announced plans to host the 2026 edition of its flagship event, the CFAO Mobility Open Day, aimed at showcasing a broad range of innovative mobility solutions.

According to a statement issued by the company, the event will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Open Day is expected to bring together leading global automotive and equipment brands in a dynamic exhibition designed to meet diverse mobility needs.

Brands scheduled to feature at the event include Toyota, BYD, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Fuso, JCB, Howo, Sino Equipment, King Long, TechKing Tyres, Yamaha, Winpart, and Auto Fast.

CFAO Mobility noted that attendees will experience an extensive display of products and services, ranging from brand-new vehicles and motorcycles to outboard engines, fleet management solutions, spare parts, and aftermarket services.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will also offer test drives, professional vehicle diagnostics, and exclusive spare‑parts deals, providing participants with a hands‑on and engaging experience.

The company encouraged car enthusiasts, business owners, and prospective buyers to take advantage of the Open Day to explore mobility solutions tailored to their personal and business needs.

With over 120 years of presence in Nigeria, CFAO remains a key player across the mobility and healthcare sectors.

The company described the Open Day as a reflection of its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer‑focused mobility solutions