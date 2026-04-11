ADC Defies INEC, Pushes Ahead with Congresses Despite Deepening Crisis

*Hold in some states, postponed in others

*Court halts congresses in Ondo, Kaduna, Enugu

*Imoke, Tambuwal, Ajuji, 358 others to lead party’s convention Tuesday



*Court to deliver judgEment in Abejide’s suit Monday, Nafiu Gombe’s April 14

Our Correspondents

It was a mixed bag for the African Democratic Congress

(ADC) as the party defied the (advice) WARNING of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, (who had warned)REMOVE that proceeding with its congresses could violate existing court orders, with the exercise holding in some states and postponed in others.



While some states are having smooth congresses, others are witnessing hiccups.

This comes as Justice Musa Liman of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Monday, April 13 for judgement in the suit filed by Hon. Leke Abejide, challenging the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The judge fixed the date yesterday, shortly after lawyers representing the parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the suit.



Relatedly, Justice Emeka Nwite of the same Federal High Court, Abuja, has slated Tuesday, April 14, for hearing in another suit filed by Hon Nafiu Bala Gombe, also challenging the Mark-led leadership.

INEC had last week stopped recognising Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, even as factional groups have arisen in the opposition party.

But the national body, which had accused INEC of partisanship and working for the ruling party, is insisting that it will go ahead with the conventions, having informed the electoral body of its intention, which the party said was the requirement.

Owing to this, its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stressed that the planned national convention of the party would hold Tuesday, April 14.



The spokesman of the ADC told THISDAY that as part of the planning for the convention, the party has constituted a 22-member National Convention Central Coordination Committee (NCCCC).

The committee would be chaired by former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, with former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as Vice Chairman, while Dr. Ajuji Ahmed is to serve as Secretary.

The central committee would be supported by 339 members distributed across 11 standing committees, barring any last-minute changes.



THISDAY gathered that other members of the central planning committee include former Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha; retired Commissioner of Police, Tajudeen Bakare; Aminu Abubakar Gwarzo; Hon. Emeka Nwajuba; Solomon Lalong, among others.

The 11 committees include the Legal and Convention Processes Committee, with Olumide Akpata as Chairman-designate, Lilian Oraogbu as Vice Chairman, and Hon. Chille Wanger Igbawua as Secretary.

Other committees are Programmes and Events Sub-committee, chaired by Senator Victor Umeh; Medical Sub-committee, chaired by Dr. Tony Nwoye; Entertainment Sub-committee, chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Protocol Sub-committee, headed by Senator Gilbert Nnaji; Welfare Sub-committee, led by Senator Mohammed Ogoshi, and New Media Sub-committee, chaired by Hon. Afam Ogene

The Delegates and Accreditation Committee would be headed by Senator Ireti Kingibe, while Senator Austin Ibrahim will chair the Finance Committee.



The Media and Publicity Committee would be led by Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, the Venue Sub-committee by Senator Binos Yaroe, and the Security Sub-committee by AVM Suleiman Adamu (Rtd).

The David Mark-led ADC vowed to proceed with its planned national convention despite INEC’s stance and repeated warnings, even as the crisis in the party deepens.



The party has also accused the electoral body of partisanship, insisting that its chairman and national commissioners should resign.

ADC had further alleged that INEC’s actions pose a threat to democracy and are aimed at weakening opposition parties in pursuit of a one-party state under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party maintained that INEC lacks the constitutional authority to interpret court rulings as it deems fit.

Peaceful Congresses in Ebonyi

The ADC conducted congresses across the 13 local government areas, 171 wards and 2,975 polling units in Ebonyi State.

The party said the exercise was aimed at strengthening its grassroots structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the Ebonyi State ADC Congress Committee, Uche Onyeagucha, said the candidates would emerge through consensus or direct primaries to deepen internal democracy and promote inclusiveness.

“We will not be using national delegates. Candidates will emerge either through consensus or direct primaries. We assure members of a transparent process,” he said.

Consensus in Kano

Leaders of various groups within the ADC in Kano State opted for consensus as the mode of electing officials at the ongoing party’s congresses.

Sources within the party told THISDAY that the decision was reached after extensive consultations among stakeholders seeking to avoid rancour and ensure a united front ahead of future political engagements.

“Party leaders believe the consensus approach will reduce internal disputes and strengthen cohesion across all local government areas,” the source explained.

According to party insiders, the goal was to present a single, harmonized list of candidates that reflects broad agreement before the congress is formally convened and ratified.

Successful LG Congress in Kogi

The ADC in Lokoja Local Government Area has held its Local Government Congress and elected new executive members, which marked a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the area.

Despite the leadership crisis rocking the state, the State Chapter has conducted its local government Congress in preparation the for the National convention of the party.

Muhammad Lawal emerged as the new chairman.

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Factional Congresses in Oyo Today

A faction of the ADC in Oyo State has fixed its State congress for today at the Watershed Event Centre, Ibadan. Prominent politicians in this camp include a former Chief of Staff under Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Bisi Ilaka and a businessman, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke.

The other faction is headed by former Chairman of IPAC in the state, Alhaji Yinka Olona.

However, the two factions inaugurated Ward and Local Government Areas executives across the state on Thursday.

Congresses Hold Successful in Anambra

The ADC yesterday proceeded with its ward and local government congresses, insisting that the state chairman of the party, Mr. Patrick Obianyo, had no powers to call off the exercise.

Obianyo had in a statement earlier in the week called off the congress as a result of the leadership crisis in the party.

But member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon Afam Ogene told journalists in an interview in Awka that the congress was going on as planned, insisting that Obianyo was no longer the state chairman and had no power to call off the congresses.

Ogene spoke on other issues including the continuous registration of the party and the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by former governor of the South East, led by minister of works, Engr. Dave Umahi.

“As for the membership registration, I can say it is an ongoing and will continue. So far we are okay with the number of registration, but we are not satisfied. We are still soliciting for more members and you know it is an ongoing process,” he added.

Speaking on whether the congresses would be monitored by INEC, Ogene said it was not compulsory, insisting that the commission had been informed about the congress.

Court Suspends Katsina Congresses

A High Court sitting in Katsina State ordered the immediate suspension of all activities of the ADC in the state, pending the determination of a substantive suit scheduled for April 15, 2026.

The trial judge, Justice A. K. Tukur, issued the directive following an ex parte application filed by the state chairman of the party, Usman Wamba.

Named as defendants in the suit were Lawan Batagarawa, Babangida Ibrahim Mahuta, the national leadership of the ADC, and INEC.

Congresses Suspended in Ondo

The Ondo State chapter of the ADC announced the immediate suspension of its scheduled ward, local government, and state congresses, citing a directive from INEC.

The decision was contained in a statement issued by the party’s State Chairman, Wole Ademoyegun, who explained that the move was in strict adherence to INEC’s instruction for political parties to maintain the status quo pending the resolution of ongoing issues.

Reaffirming the party’s respect for regulatory authority, Ademoyegun stressed ADC’s commitment to due process and institutional order.

Conflicting Committee Membership Scuttle Enugu Congresses

The congresses of the ADC scheduled to hold in Enugu State failed to materialise due to discrepancies in the appointment of Congress Committee members for the state.

The party’s National Organising Secretary (NOS), Chinedu Idigo was said to have issued three different letters containing different names of congress committee members under a spate of 48 hours beginning from April 3, 2026.

Following the apparent confusion created by the letters issued by the NOS the congresses could not hold as the issue of congress membership was yet to be sorted out.

Signs that things were not going well preparatory to the congress had emerged on Wednesday when the stakeholders of Enugu ADC held a meeting where they analysed the conflicting letters and resolved that the congress would not hold.

A member of the National Working Committee(NWC), Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, who addressed the press after the meeting, had alleged that the NOS had deliberately created the confusion to achieve ulterior outcome in the congresses scheduled to run between April 7 and April 12, 2026.

State Congress Holds Today in Kaduna,

The ADC in Kaduna State on Thursday conducted its ward congresses, while local government congresses were held yesterday across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Speaking in an interview, the state spokesperson of the party, Darius Kurah, disclosed that the state congress would hold on today in Kaduna.

Kurah dismissed insinuations that the congresses were not made public, insisting that the exercise was duly announced on local radio stations.

Protest Mars Congresses in Kwara

The ongoing congresses of the ADC in Kwara State was marred with protest by some members of the party.

The development according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the current leadership crisis occasioned by the removal of Senator David Mark and former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively by the INEC.

It was gathered that, the old members of the party, before the new members of the ADC in the state, have staged a comeback into the party, which allegedly caused crisis in the party.

State, Senatorial Congresses Hold in Rivers Today

The Rivers State chapter of ADC will today hold its State and Senatorial Congresses in the State.

The political party had on Thursday, held it units and wards congresses, which turned out peacefully. Though the election was done on a consensus basis, members as observed, agreed with the process.

Speaking with THISDAY, yesterday, the ADC chairman in Rivers State, Chief Leader Sampson, said the congresses were held as directed by the party’s national working committee.

He said: “Based on our internal agreement and arrangements, we went all on consensus, and that was why it was a very peaceful process.”

He dismissed any form of litigation stopping the process, reiterating that they are all working together harmoniously.

Meanwhile, a strong ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and leader of ADC in Ontario, Canada, Joe Korka-Waadah, insisted that with ADC striving stronger, there was a chance for Nigerian leaders to get it right in 2027.

Imo ADC Concludes Ward, LGA Congresses

The State Congress of the ADC in Imo State will hold today, in Owerri, the state capital.

A statement from the Media/Publicity Sub-committee signed by Dr. Amanze Obi, stated that the leadership of the party was more energised and better prepared for the State Congress following the success recorded in the Polling Unit, Ward and Local Government Congresses held two days earlier.

“As a political party, the ADC is poised to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the present federal government,” the statement added.

Taraba: ADC Set for State Congress

All is now set for the opposition ADC in Taraba State to conduct its Congress to elect officials that would run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The party’s Congress, which is scheduled to hold at the party’s secretariat along Hammaruwa way in Jalingo is currently the topical issue within political circles and in the state at large.

The party had earlier on Thursday held its Ward and Local Government Congresses at the party’s offices across the sixteen local government areas of the State.

The Chairman of the Transition Committee of the party in the State, Senator Abubakar Tutare told newsmen that the party was poised and well positioned to take over power in the State in 2027.

Court Delivers Judgment in Abejide’s Suit Challenging David Mark-led Leadership Mark, on Monday

Justice Musa Liman of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Monday, April 13 for judgment in the suit filed by Hon. Leke Abejide, challenging the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The judge fixed the date yesterday, shortly after lawyers representing parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the suit.

This is just as Justice Emeka Nwite of the same Federal High Court, Abuja, has slated Tuesday, April 14, for hearing in another suit filed by Hon Nafiu Bala Gombe, also challenging Mark-led leadership.

Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of ADC, is specifically seeking an order of the court restraining Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from parading themselves as ADC’s national chairman and national secretary respectively.

Besides Mark and Aregbesola, other defendants in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025 are the ADC, former ADC’s national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, and INEC.

Abejide, among the eight reliefs, sought an order nullifying Nwosu’s handover or transfer of ADC’s leadership to Mark and Aregbesola as interim national chairman and interim national secretary respectively on July 2, 2025, at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja for being illegal, unlawful, null and void.

He sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as leaders of the party “as their purported appointment, selection or election was unlawful, illegal, null and void.”

He also sought perpetual injunction, restraining INEC from recognising Mark and Aregbesola as ADC’s interim national chairman and interim national secretary “as their appointment, selection or election did not meet the requirements of Section 82 of the Electoral Act, 2022,” among other prayers.

The defendants, through their respective lawyers, however, challenged the legal right of Abejide to institute the suit in the first place, adding that the subject matter of the suit borders on the internal affairs of a political party, which is non-justiciable.

They added that the court lacked the jurisdiction to delve into such matters.

The defendants also stated that contrary to Abejide’s submission, the Mark-led leadership was elected on July 29, 2025, at the National Executive Committee meeting of the party, and not July 2, 2025.

They stated that Abejide had not demonstrated any reasonable cause why the suit should be filed.

The defendants, who urged the court to dismiss the suit with substantial cost in line with Section 83(5) of the Electoral Act, 2026, argued that the matter is academic.

Also in his argument, Onyeri, who appeared for INEC, prayed the court to dimiss the suit.

He said the commission, in its argument, filed an eight-paragraph counter affidavit with an exhibit marked Exhibit INEC-1.

In a related development, Justice Emeka Nwite has fixed April 14 for the hearing of the suit filed by Nafiu-Bala Gombe against the David Mark-led leadership.

The date was contained in the Hearing Notice issued to the parties in the suit.

Gombe, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, had sued ADC, Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Nwosu as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

Justice Nwite had, at the last proceeding, adjourned the case sine die (indefinitely) to await the decision of the Court of Appeal in respect of the case.

However, the Appeal Court, in its March 12 judgment, ordered the parties to go back to the trial court and maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Against the appellate court’s judgment, INEC, on April 1, removed the names of Mark and Aregbesola from its official portal and website as ADC’s national chairman and national secretary respectively.

In reaction to INEC’s decision, the Mark-led leadership, in a motion on notice filed on April 7 by Sulaiman Usman, SAN, prayed the court to ordered the commission to restore their names as it were, prior to the institution of the suit by Gombe.

They also sought an order for accelerated hearing of the case.