Webinar Reframes Beauty, Wellness Narrative for Women

Iyke Bede

Managing conversations around women’s wellness and self-perception took centre stage recently, as medical expert and wellness advocate, Dr. Chidinma Akpa, convened an International Women’s Day webinar that brought together voices across beauty, health, fitness, and business.

The virtual session, organised by CGE Healthcare, focused on intentional living, drawing from the theme ‘Give to Gain’ to examine how modern women are redefining beauty beyond physical appearance. Participants joined from different regions, contributing to discussions that highlighted the links between knowledge, confidence, and holistic self-care.

Akpa, speaking on the objectives of the webinar, said:

“Beauty has always evolved, but today we are redefining it with intention, knowledge, and confidence. As a doctor, I’ve seen how deeply beauty, power, and wellness intersect in shaping a woman’s self-worth and life choices. In the spirit of ‘Give to Gain,’ this webinar was about sharing knowledge, owning our narratives, and empowering women to make informed decisions because when women are truly informed, they don’t just transform their lives, they step fully into their power.”

The panel featured Founder and CEO, Hello Perfect Aesthetics and Laser Clinics, Onyeka Ugwu, who addressed developments in skincare and the growing intersection between beauty and medical aesthetics. Also speaking was Founder, Olorisupergal, Tosin Ajibade, who highlighted fitness and disciplined living as key drivers of long-term wellbeing.

Founder, The Maison Valor, Emelda Rufai, added a business perspective, focusing on building with intention, navigating the luxury market, and maintaining balance between personal and professional life.

The session was moderated by Gender Specialist and Editor, Guardian Woman, The Guardian, Ijeoma Thomas-Odia, who steered the conversation towards broader reflections on identity, self-worth, and the evolving definition of beauty.

Across the session, speakers collectively emphasised the need for women to embrace authenticity, prioritise wellness, and take ownership of their personal and professional journeys.

Feedback from participants reflected strong engagement with the themes discussed, with many highlighting the practical value of the insights shared during the session.