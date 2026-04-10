Terrorists On Rampage, Kill Forest Guard Commander, 5 Others in Kwara Community 

* Governor AbdulRazaq mourns

Hammed Shittu Ilorin and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Scores of terrorists early Friday stormed the Nuku community in Kaima Local Government Area of Kwara State killing and maiming innocent villagers.

During the rampage, according to THISDAY checks, the Nuku community forest guard commander and five of his members were killed.

The terrorists also destroyed the motorcycles of the forest guards and burned down several buildings in the community.

Also the patrol vehicles of the police in the area were set ablaze.

The community has been thrown into confusion and panic as a result of the incident, leading to the villagers running helter skelter in search of safe abode.

The security in the area have not intervened to restore peace and order.

Contacted, a senior police officer with Kaiama Divisional Police Headquarters, who confirmed the ugly development, said: “We have briefed appropriate authorities on the incident.”

He however advised the residents to remain calm, saying the incident was devastating, but “God will help us through”.

Meantime, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received the news of the death of the five forest guards killed in the terrorist attack on the Nuku community.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Bashir Adigun said the governor commended their bravery and patriotism, which saw the forest guards fiercely neutralising dozens of the terrorists during the unfortunate incident.

He said the incident again underscores the threats that the terrorists pose to the local communities and urges the military high command to tweak their strategies in the fight against the bad faith actors.

According to the governor, “I commend the efforts of the security agencies in this theatre and urge them to do more.

“Nothing can truly compensate for the ultimate sacrifice that the fallen guards have made on our behalf. Our sincere condolences go to the families and communities of the forest guards. They will forever remain our heroes.

“We are, nevertheless, committed to supporting their families. I pray that Almighty God repose their beautiful souls and give us victory over these terrorists.”

The governor has meanwhile constituted the Kwara State Security Strategy Committee comprising Kwara-born retired military generals and top security officers.

The committee consists of retired Major General G. A Wahab (chairman); Maj. Gen. Yemi Abidoye; Maj-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo; Rear Admiral Aliyu Lawal; Air Commodore ASA Buhari; AIG Aderemi Opadokun; and Lt. Col. WA Lawal.

Permanent Secretary (General Services) Shuaib Abdulganiyu will serve as the secretary of the committee.

The governor is scheduled to meet with the committee later Friday, April 10, for their inaugural meeting.