Sporting Lagos One Game Away from Return to NPFL

Sporting Lagos are now just a victory away from return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Lagos club, who brought a lot of glamour to the NPFL when they featured there two years ago, recorded a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Calabar Rovers on Wednesday to climb to the top of the NNL Conference B with 33 points from 17 matches, a point ahead of closest rivals Akwa United.

Victory over hosts Osun United in the final game of the season on Wednesday, April 15, will now seal their promotion back to the top flight to give Lagos city three clubs in the Nigerian top flight – Ikorodu City, Inter Lagos and Sporting Lagos.

Closest rivals Akwa United, who are handled by former Sporting Lagos coach Paul Offor, will also be away to Solution FC on the final of the season.