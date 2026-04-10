Insecurity: Visa Applicants Stranded as U.S. Embassy Abuja Suspends Appointments after Evacuation of Staff

Chiemelie Ezeobi





Visa applicants in Abuja have been left stranded following the suspension of visa appointments at the United States Embassy after the evacuation of its staff and their family members in Nigeria.

The development came barely a day after the U.S. government ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and their dependants from its embassy in Abuja, citing growing security concerns across the country.

Although it said emergency consular services for American citizens are still available, they noted that it’s strictly by appointment.

In a fresh notice issued to applicants, the embassy stated that its Abuja office is currently closed for visa appointments, advising affected individuals to monitor their email for further updates regarding new schedules.

“U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment,” the embassy stated.

The notice clarified that visa services at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain operational despite the temporary disruption in Abuja, while emergency consular services for American citizens are still available, although strictly by appointment.

The embassy did not specify how long the suspension of visa appointments in Abuja would last but reiterated that applicants would be duly informed once normal operations resume, leaving many applicants uncertain about their travel plans.