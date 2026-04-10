INEC, APC Bent on Destroying Nigeria’s Democracy, PDP Chieftain, Bode George, Warns

Segun James





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mightdestroy Nigeria’s democracy.

The octogenarian, in a statement yesterday, cried that,”Actions and utterances coming from APC and INEC in recent weeks show that they don’t want any other presidential candidate in 2027 aside President Bola Tinubu of APC.”

According to him, “and they are ready to destroy all democratic fundamentals, tenets and ethos to have their way.”

George, likened what is going on to actions of the Biblical Abimelech, who destroyed almost everybody and everything to become a king, warning that, “but God proved to Abimelech and the people of Shechem that there is nobody He created that He cannot handle.

“This is the time for all leaders and elders, irrespective of party affiliation, to rise and condemn what is going on. You don’t appease evil. You deal with evil. Enough is enough. This nation must not sink.

“At 80 years, what am I looking for? I was in Form 4 in secondary school when the Western Region crisis started in 1962. I don’t think some of those causing crisis in the polity today were born then.

“Military or civilian, I have seen it all. We must not allow this country to go down. We are firing the warning shot now. Nigeria is too big to be manipulated by a greedy and selfish few.

“Look at insecurity. This country is gradually collapsing. I don’t want to hear anything like external factors or elements. Those killing and kidnapping Nigerians all over the place are in this country.

“Instead of the president, as the Commander-in-Chief to deal with these blood-thirsty maniacs, he is busy using INEC to destroy opposition parties.

“Nigerians will not allow this to happen. It is unfortunate that the electoral body has become an undertaker, mandated by the ruling party to destroy this democracy.”