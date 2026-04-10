Enabulele Rewards Medalist as Team Edo Presents Trophy 

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‎Impressed by the performance of Team Edo at the recently concluded 3rd National Para Games in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has promised Edo Para athletes improved welfare and adequate space for representation in subsequent tournaments.

‎Tbe Edo Sports Commission boss made the promise yesterday during the reception ceremony he organised in honour of the team who returned with third position trophy.

‎Enabulele commended the team Edo Para athletes for their commitment, determination and discipline throughout the championship.

He announced N50,000 each for every gold Medalist as a token of appreciation for their exceptional performance.

‎” Let me welcome you back home and to commend you for your adequate representation. You made us proud. We went to the Abuja games with the smallest size of contingent yet you finished third. I am proud of you and I want to assure you that henceforth,we are going to give you more space and increase the size of your team to any major tournament.

‎” You have demonstrated that you have strong character and resilience, therefore you deserve more. We are giving you improved welfare and respect.

‎You represented Edo well in Abuja. We did not hear of any complaints or issues. I did not expect much from you but you people proved your worth and performed beyond my expectations. Thank you for what you have done and we want more at the National Sports Festival holding in Enugu later this year.” He said.

‎The Executive Director, representing Edo North in the Edo State Sports Commission board, Hon Frank Ilaboya, who represented the Executive Chairman at the ceremony supported the chairman’s cash reward for the athletes with his personal cash donation.

‎Earlier in her remarks,the permanent Secretary Mrs A.P Efe Amenze who led the team to Abuja said she was fulfilled that Team Edo made podium finish despite the small size of the team.

She expressed gratitude to the chairman of the commission for making adequate provision and support for the team.

‎Curtains were drawn on the 3rd National Para Games last Friday in Abuja with Enugu State emerging as the overall winner. Bayelsa and Edo States followed as 2nd and 3rd best teams in the special athletes games in the country.

‎Enugu state contingent secured 40 Gold,eight Silver and seven Bronze medals to have a total of 55 medals.

‎Bayelsa finished in the second position with 25 gold, 30 Silver and 34 Bronze medals, amassing the highest number of total medal count of 89.

‎Edo State who went to the tournament with just 47 athletes claimed third place with 25 Gold, 14 Silver and 12 Bronze medals, to record a total of 51 Medals in

‎the just concluded 3rd National Para Games

‎Rivers came out fourth with 21 Gold, 21 Silver and 17 Bronze medals to have aggregate of 59 medals while Lagos State finished fifth with 20 Gold, 23 Silver and 20 Bronze medals, bringing their total to 63.

‎Abia state settled for the sixth position after recording nine Gold, 16 Silver and 18 Bronze medals, totalling 43 medals, followed by Plateau in seventh place with eight Gold, six Silver and 14 Bronze medals, totaling 28.

‎Osun came eighth with three Gold, six Silver and seven Bronze medals (16 total), while Adamawa State secured ninth place with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals, totaling eight.

‎Kwara completed the top 10 with two Gold, seven Silver and 11 Bronze medals, totalling 20.

‎Other states that featured in the medal table include Cross River (2 gold, 5 silver, 11 bronze – 18 total), Ondo (2 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze – 13 total).

‎Katsina (2 gold, 1 silver, 8 bronze – 11 total), and Kano (1 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze – 11 total).

‎Niger recorded one gold, three silver and one bronze medal (5 total), while Bauchi State secured one