Dun & Bradstreet Named G2 Leader in Winter 2026 Awards

Dun & Bradstreet has been named a Leader in the Winter 2026 Awards by G2, based on verified customer feedback across its business intelligence portfolio.

The global provider of business data and analytics said the Leader designation on G2 is awarded to roughly three percent of globally listed software providers and is determined by independent customer reviews reflecting real-world usage and outcomes.

“The recognition does not rely on vendor submissions. In the Winter 2026 assessment, D&B Hoovers™ received Leader recognition for its sales intelligence and lead identification capabilities. D&B Connect™ was also recognized as a Leader for its data governance and account intelligence functionality,” the company said in a statement.

It added that D&B Risk Analytics also earned Leader status for its application in third-party and supplier risk management. Users highlighted the role of D&B solutions in supporting prospect targeting and opportunity identification for revenue-focused teams.

According to customer reviews, the tools also help organisations monitor exposure across extended supply chains and strengthen risk oversight in complex operating environments.

Dun & Bradstreet maintains one of the world’s largest commercial databases and provides data intelligence tools to support operations, compliance and growth. The company said more than 90 percent of Fortune 500 firms, alongside millions of businesses globally, rely on its data for decision-making.

Its regional arm, Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Limited, represents the group across the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, with operations spanning the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Pakistan.