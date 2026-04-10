CVR: INEC Registers 3.4m New Voters in Ongoing Registration Exercise

. Ilorin Emirate targets one million voters

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered over 3.4 million new voters in the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, with youths and women leading participation figures.

The commission, however, noted that voter registration remained suspended in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022, consequent upon the Area Council Election held on February 21.

INEC in week 13 update revealed that it has registered a total of 3,441,121 as of April 3, comprising both online pre-registrations and physical walk-ins nationwide.

Of the total, 2,068,384 citizens enrolled online while 1,372,737 registered physically at designated centres across the country.

The commission noted that students formed the largest group at 1,235,931 registrants (35.92 per cent), followed by those in business at 701,912 (20.40 per cent) and farmers and fishermen at 615,967 (18.28 per cent).

Also, a total of 48,330 Persons with Disabilities also enrolled during the period.

Youth turnout dominated the exercise, with citizens aged 18 to 34 accounting for 2,354,768 registrants-68.43 per cent of the total.

Women outnumbered men in gender distribution, with female registrants standing at 1,922,143 (55.86 per cent) against 1,518,978 males (44.14 per cent).

Jigawa topped the state-by-state breakdown with 201,047 registrants, representing 5.84 per cent of the national figure, while Lagos followed with 181,095, while Kano ranked third with 177,681.

INEC cautioned that the figures remain provisional, pending data clean-up and verification through the Automated Biometric Identification System following the claims and objections window.

It urged eligible Nigerians yet to register to visit its official portals and complete enrolment before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council yesterday said that it is targeting a voter base of one million in the CVR exercise, as part of efforts to consolidate political participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is just as the group vowed to ensure a unified front at the forthcoming general election with a view to delivering bloc votes to any political party and aspirants that recognise it and align with its aspirations.

The National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Yakub Oloriegbe, stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

Oloriegbe, who reviewed the progress made since the commencement of the exercise last year, said that the group targets addition of 300,000 new voters to the existing over 700,000 voters base across the Kwara Central senatorial district.

He said that the group position followed a second quarter assessment of the registration exercise, noting that the process had recorded “steady and encouraging progress” across communities within the emirate.

“With the third phase of the exercise set to begin soon, we are optimistic that our collective efforts will significantly expand our voter base to an average of one million registered voters by the end of the exercise,” he said.

Oloriegbe also said it had intensified community-wide mobilisation, working with traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, artisans, transporters and market associations to boost participation in the exercise.

He added that it was collaborating with INEC on voter sensitisation and enlightenment to ensure that eligible residents are adequately informed and encouraged to register.

He commended stakeholders for their contributions so far, and urged them to sustain the momentum as the exercise enters its next phase.

Beyond voter registration, he also signalled its political direction ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that the Ilorin Emirate would adopt a unified approach.

“We shall collectively rally behind any political party or aspirant that recognises our preeminence and reflects the aspirations of the Ilorin Emirate,” the council stated.

It added that mobilisation efforts would continue at the grassroots level, with the aim of delivering bloc votes to any platform that accords the emirate its “rightful place” in the political equation of Kwara State.

The council urged eligible residents to take advantage of the ongoing CVR exercise to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing it as a key instrument of democratic participation.

It also reiterated that while the Ilorin Emirate remains open and accommodating to all, any attempt to undermine the demographic strength and political significance of Kwara Central senatorial district would be resisted.