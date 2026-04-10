BON Honours DSS DG Oluwatosin Ajayi

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has honoured the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, recognising him as Friend of the Media at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards Night held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The recognition comes barely five months after the International Press Institute (IPI) honoured Ajayi with an award for championing press freedom, further underscoring his growing reputation for fostering a positive relationship with the media.

Announcing the award, BON described Ajayi as a thoroughbred professional who, since his appointment by President Tinubu, has demonstrated utmost respect for the media.

The head of the BON Steering Committee, Bayo Awosemo, who was also honoured for his exemplary leadership, received the award on behalf of the DSS Director-General.

Also recognised at the event were the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal; his Cross River State counterpart, Senator Bassey Otu; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and a former Executive Secretary of BON, Mr. Obadiah Tohomdet, for their support to the media industry.

It would be recalled that on December 2, the IPI honoured Ajayi for upholding “press freedom” and fostering a better relationship with the media.

The award, presented at the IPI Annual Conference in Abuja, acknowledged his commitment to respecting journalists and improving the security agency’s engagement with the media since his appointment in August 2024.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State thanked the organisers for recognising hard work, professionalism, and impactful contributions to society.

“I believe the media has a role to play in shaping everything that we do, not just in Nigeria but all over the world,” Lawal stated.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was the chief host, commended BON for conceiving and sustaining the initiative.

BON is one of the foremost media organisations and serves as the umbrella body representing Chief Executive Officers of over 300 broadcast media houses across Nigeria.