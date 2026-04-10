Amotekun Parades 164 Suspects, Recovers Stolen Items in Ondo Crackdown

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have paraded 164 suspects arrested during a week-long clearance operation across the state, in what authorities described as a major crackdown on criminal activities.

The Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Friday during the parade in Akure, noting that the suspects were apprehended for a range of offences including three cases of suspected kidnapping, 144 breaches of law and order, one rape case, 15 incidents of human trafficking, and one violation of the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Adeleye identified some of the suspects as “Henry (30) and Tunde, arrested in Obasooto, Eyin Ogbese in Owo, as well as Alagbaka and Oloko areas of Akure, for alleged involvement in armed robbery and kidnapping. He added that Husseini (35) was linked to armed robbery, while one Godwin was arrested over alleged murder and rape.

“Other suspects include Azeez (30), accused of arson and escape from lawful custody, alongside Ademola, Imole, and Japhet, aged between 26 and 32, who were arrested for offences ranging from conspiracy and abduction to assault on security personnel.”

The commander further listed Emmanuel (38) and Ibrahim (20), apprehended for conspiracy, breach of peace, and possession of stolen motorcycles. Emeri and Moses were also arrested for allegedly aiding human trafficking and defrauding unsuspecting victims in Akure.

“Similarly, Hassan (24) was arrested for violating the anti-open grazing law and destroying farm produce, while Samson was nabbed for motorcycle theft. A 31-year-old suspect identified as Oke was arrested for burglary and theft of phones and accessories”.

Adeleye also revealed the arrest of another suspect, Emmanuel, who allegedly specialises in burgling homes during religious services. In separate operations, Alabi Ahmed and Victor were apprehended in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area, for conspiracy and theft.

He said several stolen items, including motorcycles, generators, steel, and iron materials, were recovered from the suspects during the operations.

Commending the Ondo State Government for providing an enabling environment for security agencies, Adeleye noted that joint operations involving Amotekun, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services (DSS) have significantly reduced incidents of kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes in the state.

He reassured residents of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to continue providing timely and actionable intelligence to security agencies.

The Amotekun boss further disclosed that “144 individuals were intercepted while being transported in a trailer concealed under books.” According to him, many of them claimed to be new arrivals from the northern part of the country without any clear means of livelihood.

He explained that such individuals are profiled and escorted back to their states of origin to forestall potential security threats.

On the ongoing registration of commercial motorcyclists, Adeleye revealed that over 15,000 riders across the state’s 18 local government areas have been captured in the database. He added that only certified and accredited riders would be allowed to operate, as part of efforts to distinguish legitimate operators from criminal elements.