2025: Custodian Investment Grows Revenue by 48%

Kayode Tokede

Custodian Investment Plc has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, delivering a strong performance driven by significant growth across key financial indicators and major strategic milestones, despite a challenging operating environment.

The Group recorded robust growth in both revenue and profitability, highlighting the strength and resilience of its diversified financial services model.

Gross Revenue rose by 48 per cent to N225 billion (2024: N152 billion), while Profit Before Tax increased by 24per cent to N77 billion (2024: N62 billion). Profit After Tax also grew by 24per cent to N68 billion (2024: N55 billion), with Earnings Per Share advancing 26per cent to N11.19 (2024: N8.89).

In a defining milestone, Custodian’s total assets surged by 155per cent to N1 trillion (2024: N416 billion), while shareholders’ equity increased by 53per cent to N199 billion, reflecting enhanced balance sheet strength and sustained value creation.

Operationally, the Group made significant strategic progress during the year. Most notably, Custodian completed the acquisition of Quest Merchant Bank through the EverQuest Acquisition LLP consortium, marking its entry into wealth management, and advisory services. This move broadens the Group’s earnings base and reinforces its evolution into a fully diversified financial services powerhouse.

The Group also recorded strong growth in its core insurance business, with Insurance Service Revenue increasing from N96 billion to N141 billion, driven by improved underwriting performance and expanded distribution capabilities.

Commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wole Oshin, stated:

“Our 2025 performance reflects disciplined execution, the resilience of our business model, and our deliberate expansion into high-growth financial segments.”