  • Wednesday, 8th April, 2026

Truecaller Opens Global Market Access for Business Chat Platform

Business | 9 seconds ago

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced the expansion of its Business Chat platform, making it accessible to global channel partners and enterprise solution providers.

Global Head, GTM at Truecaller, Priyam Bose, said: “The definition of success for modern enterprises has fundamentally evolved. It’s no longer just about delivery – it’s about earning attention, establishing credibility, and driving meaningful conversion.

“By opening up market access to our global partners, we’ve created a powerful gateway for brands to engage with over 500 million active users where they already interact daily through communication that is contextual, trusted, free from clutter, and designed to initiate actions. For existing customers, the outreach opportunity extends to an additional high-impact channel, strengthening the overall customer experience journey.”


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