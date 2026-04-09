‘Paga Processed $11bn across 169 Transactions in 2025’

Paga Group, Africa’s premier financial services infrastructure company, has revealed that the compan’s total value processed grew between 2021 and 2025, reaching $11 billion across 169 million transactions in 2025 alone, equivalent to over $1.5 billion processed monthly.

The company, which gave the information in Lagos while marking its 17th anniversary in building Africa’s financial services infrastructure, said its net revenue grew five times over the same period, demonstrating the durability and scalability of its business model.

Group Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Group Board and the Paga Nigeria Board, Tayo Oviosu, said: “What began as a consumer payments business built on a nationwide agent network has evolved into a full-stack financial services infrastructure provider, offering its platform to enterprises through Paga Engine, while continuing to serve consumers through the Paga app and merchants through Doroki.

According to him, Paga Labs serves as the company’s dedicated engine for frontier innovation, identifying emerging technologies, bringing them to market-readiness.

In order to execute its phase two project Paga Group is fully operationalising its group structure and has announced new leadership appointments.

With the new appointments, Oviosu Paga’s founder will focus exclusively on the group’s expansion priorities, leading Paga Labs – its work on stablecoins, AI, and cryptocurrency; spearheading new market entry across Africa; and driving fundraising. Oviosu retains his roles as Group CEO and Chairman of both the Group Board and the Paga Nigeria Board.

Co-founder, Jay Alabraba takes on a new mandate as Group Director of Special Projects, initially leading the company’s expansion into lending and collaborating with Oviosu on new market entry.

With seven years at Paga, Ope Oyinloye steps into the newly created role of Group COO with responsibility for all of Paga’s established businesses.