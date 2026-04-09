Okuama Killings: Charge or Release Detainees, Rights Activist Urges Military

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Human Rights Advocate and Lawyer, Mr. Frank Tietie, has challenged the military to immediately file charges or release several persons it arrested in the wake of killings of several persons, including soldiers in Okuama community in Delta State, two years ago.

Tietie, who acknowledged that the allegation of killing of soldiers of the Nigerian Army poses grave danger to the country, however, argued that the law being the very foundation of society, must take its course or else, injustice would prevail.

Describing as regrettable the clash between Okwuama and Okolobo communities in Delta State, which led to the death of several soldiers, the lawyer also faulted the leveling of the community by the army in a reprisal attack.

Speaking with journalists yestderday in Abuja, the rights activist accordingly called for the release of Dr. Arthur Ekpekpo, a Professor of Physics at the Delta State University and President-General of Okuama Community/Ewu Development Union, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Amalaka and Mabel Owhemu, allegedly arrested and detained by military authorities since 2024 following Okuama and Okoloba communities’ clash in which several soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in Okuama.

Meanwhile, he claimed that one James Achovwuko Oghoroko, one of the detainees was reported to have died in military custody, while Pa Dennis Okugbaye, Treasurer of Okuama Community was reportedly ill and was later released on health grounds.

“I am compelled, as a lawyer, human rights advocate, civil society leader, and media personality, to call urgent national attention to the continued detention of leaders and members of the Okuama community in Delta State without charge or trial since 2024.

“This situation raises grave constitutional and moral concerns for a country that prides itself on adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

Recalling his last check, he said several indigenes of the community were still being held, adding that the continued detention of these individuals without arraignment before a competent court of law constitutes a flagrant violation of their constitutional right to personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that while I do not, and will never, condone criminality under any guise, including that of community leadership, there can be no justification whatsoever for the indefinite detention of any Nigerian citizen on mere suspicion, association, or leadership status.

“Indeed, the allegation of killing soldiers of Nigerian Army is grave, nevertheless the law, being the very foundation of society, must take its course or else, injustice would prevail.

“If there is credible evidence linking any of these detainees to the tragic killing of soldiers in the Okuama–Okoloba crisis, then the proper and lawful course of action is simple and well established, adding: Charge them to court and allow due process to take its course.

“Anything short of this is not justice but clear arbitrariness which must be condemned,” he said.

Tietie, also argued the government cannot claim fidelity to the rule of law on one hand and on the other act in a manner that suggests that certain citizens are invisible, expendable, or undeserving of legal protection.

While maintaining that, “Such conduct undermines public confidence in state institutions and erodes the very foundation of democratic governance”, he accordingly called on, “The President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Military Authorities, the Governor of Delta State, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Traditional rulers and influential leaders in the Niger Delta region to urgently intervene to ensure that the detainees are immediately released, or at the very least, they are promptly charged before a court of competent jurisdiction and tried in accordance with the law.”

According to the Activist, justice delayed, in this circumstance, is not merely justice denied but it is justice subverted.

“While I have refrained from approaching this issue through ethnic or tribal sentiment, I cannot ignore the deep concern that arises from the fact that these detainees are of Urhobo extraction, a people with whom I share immediate ancestry by birth and nativity.

“The growing sense of helplessness expressed by many of my kinsmen is both troubling and unnecessary. I do believe strongly that this is not a helpless situation.

“Where authorities fail to act within the bounds of the law, the law itself provides instruments to compel compliance. I am therefore actively considering appropriate legal steps to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

“The time already spent in detention by the Okuama leaders is more than sufficient for any serious investigation to determine the extent of their culpability.

“Therefore, if evidence exists, let it be tested in open court. If not, these individuals must regain their freedom without further delay.

“Nigeria must not become a nation where liberty is conditional, and justice is selective. It will ultimately be in the interest of all, especially, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indeed, the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole if we let the rule of law prevail,” he added.