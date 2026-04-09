NLNG: N250 Billion Contributed as Employee Taxes to Rivers Government

• Fubara seeks support for Bonny hospital

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Adeleye Falade, has revealed that the company has contributed over N250 billion to the Rivers State government through employee taxes.

Speaking during a visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday Falade disclosed that NLNG has also generated over $30 billion in revenue since inception, with the federal government receiving 49 per cent stake, including approximately $9 billion in taxes.

He said: “Since the inception of the company we have generated in excess of $30 billion in terms of revenue. We paid shareholders of which the federal government has gotten 49 per cent of that. We have paid an additional $9 billion in taxes to the federal government just by reason of this investment.

“In the last 10 years, as a company through employee tax we have been able to pay N250 billion to Rivers State government and every year it continues to get more and more. In the last three years from 2023 till date about N138 billion has been paid with the highest being last year that the company remitted about N46 billion.

“In the first three months of this year we have already done N39 billion, almost equally what we did the whole of last year. Maybe because of the very peaceful environment that we enjoy, the kind of intervention we enjoyed from you last year has enabled our operations to go at scale,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for maintaining a strong working relationship with the company, particularly in addressing pipeline vandalism and ensuring a stable operating environment.

Falade noted that the improved security conditions in recent times have enabled the company to scale up operations, boosting productivity and revenue.

He reiterated NLNG’s commitment to contributing to socio-economic development in Rivers State through investments in education, youth empowerment, and community development initiatives.

According to him, the company has invested billions of naira in school renovation projects under its General Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU), as well as vocational training programmes aimed at building local capacity in the Niger Delta.

He said the company’s performance continues to improve, citing significant remittances in recent years and expressing optimism that 2026 would record even higher returns, driven by a peaceful operating environment and sustained government support.

The NLNG boss maintained that continued collaboration with the Rivers State government and host communities remains essential to achieving long-term economic growth and stability in the region.

Fubara, in his remarks, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining a robust partnership with the company, describing its success as vital to the growth of both the state and the nation.

Fubara stressed that continued government support for NLNG and other corporate organisations operating in the state would translate into broader economic gains for Nigeria, noting that the fortunes of the state, the federal government, and private enterprises are closely linked.

“We are the ones here. If we don’t support you and you don’t succeed, we also will not succeed, and the country will not succeed. So you can always count on our support,” the governor said, assuring the company of seamless collaboration across all levels of government.

The governor also appealed to NLNG’s leadership to support the revitalisation of the Bonny General Hospital, urging the company to reintroduce incentives that previously attracted medical personnel to the facility.

He recalled that in earlier years, the hospital thrived due to NLNG’s strong community engagement and incentive structures, which made postings to Bonny attractive for health workers. However, he expressed concern that the facility had deteriorated, forcing residents to seek care from unqualified providers.

Fubara revealed that the state government had already initiated efforts to restore the hospital after a tragic incident involving a patient who died in a quack clinic highlighted the facility’s decline.

He urged NLNG to complement government efforts by reinstating its past support systems, noting that improved healthcare delivery was critical to overall community development.

The governor further commended NLNG for its resilience and operational success despite Nigeria’s challenging business environment, attributing its longevity to a model that allows private sector expertise to drive operations while government provides oversight.