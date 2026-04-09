Nigerians Must Take Responsibility for Nation’s Future, Says Obiora Ike

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Renowned Catholic priest and scholar, Obiora Ike, has called on Nigerians to take greater responsibility for the country’s development, stressing that citizens must play an active role in shaping governance and holding leaders accountable.

Speaking in Enugu yesterday, during his 70th birthday celebration, Ike said that Nigeria’s challenges cannot be blamed solely on leadership, arguing that the role of citizens or followership is equally critical.

“The leadership in Nigeria might be doing as much as they know or can, but we cannot talk about leaders without the followers,” he said. “Sometimes we point fingers at leadership and forget the followers who are not interested or serious, and who even corrupt the leaders.”

He maintained that meaningful change in the country requires active citizen participation, noting that many Nigerians fail to engage in civic responsibilities such as voting and demanding accountability.

“You want change, but you don’t vote. You don’t even have a voter’s card. How can you expect a change of government when you don’t vote?” he asked.

Ike emphasized that citizens must obey laws, pay taxes, and hold leaders accountable, warning that continued apathy would only worsen the nation’s problems.

“It is the followers who have refused to do what they should; be good citizens, obey the laws, pay their taxes, and call the government to order,” he said. “People should wake up and take their destiny into their own hands,”.

Despite widespread concerns about the country’s direction, Ike expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, describing it as a nation in transition with significant potential.

“I see a country in evolution,” he said, citing population growth, expanding infrastructure, and Nigeria’s presence on the global stage. “I am not among those who see only darkness. I see a lot of light.”