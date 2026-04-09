Nigerian Jeweler Eyakenoabasi Effiong-Bob Brings African Stories to Life with Eno Basse Diamond 

In the world of luxury and elegance, Eyakenoabasi Effiong-Bob is a name that commands attention. As the mastermind behind Eno Basse Diamond, she is redefining the Nigerian jewellery scene with her breathtaking designs and unyielding passion for authenticity. Driven by a desire to tell African stories through design, she’s crafted a brand that’s as unique as it is captivating. Eyakenoabasi Effiong-Bob’s story unfolds, revealing the allure of the Aura Experience. Writes MARY NNAH

In the heart of Lekki, Lagos, a captivating afternoon unfolded, weaving together the threads of scent, presence, and fine jewellery. Eyakenoabasi Effiong-Bob, the visionary founder of Eno Basse Diamond, hosted the Aura Experience, an intimate soiree that left guests in awe. As they sipped champagne and indulged their senses, Effiong-Bob shared the inspiration behind this multisensory event. “So today’s event is called the Aura Experience. It’s a way for us to engage with our very loyal clients and people that have been present with us and people that want to know more about diamonds, want to know more about what it is that we do,” she explained, her passion radiating like the diamonds themselves.

The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of a stunning multi-gemstone ring, featuring ruby, sapphire, and emerald – a true masterpiece. This exquisite piece showcases Effiong-Bob’s dedication to craftsmanship and her commitment to telling African stories through design.

“I’m very particular about telling our African stories through design,” she says, her voice filled with conviction. “I’m also very passionate about making pieces that last beyond us”, she noted.

But her journey to this moment was nothing short of remarkable. A civil engineer by training, she traded her corporate career for the world of jewellery design, driven by a passion for crafting heirloom pieces that transcend time.

“I worked for an oil and gas company for a minute,” she recalled. “I have always loved and been fascinated by jewellery. Most especially because my mother used to sell gold back in the 90s. And I was always fascinated by jewellery.”

This fascination would eventually lead her to train in Italy as a goldsmith and become a certified gemologist through the Gemological Institute of America.

As a gemologist and goldsmith, Effiong-Bob, is meticulous about quality and authenticity. “I’ve seen people buy all sorts of fake things,” she says, her voice tinged with concern. With synthetic gemstones flooding the Nigerian market, she’s on a mission to educate and empower. “It’s getting very saturated. It’s something that we should speak up more about,” she urges. Her dedication has earned her a reputation as a trusted name in fine jewellery.

The Aura Experience was more than just a showcase – it was a celebration of Nigerian craftsmanship and the power of diamonds to evoke emotions, spark memories, and transcend generations. “Diamonds are forever”, she said, her voice filled with conviction. “It doesn’t need a lot of maintenance. What it does is a little polishing and cleaning now and then.” As she looks to the future, her vision is clear: to create pieces that tell stories, evoke emotions, and become a part of Nigerian heritage.

With over 200 designs to her name, Effiong-Bob, is a true master of her craft. Her designs blend traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance, using diamonds, gold, and natural gemstones to create pieces that are both timeless and contemporary. Whether it’s a custom-made brooch for the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria or a bespoke piece for a discerning client, her creations are always infused with a sense of purpose and passion. As she says, “I’m so particular about jewellery that transcends us. Anything that cannot live forever is not something that I play with.”