Mutfwang Convenes Expanded Security Meeting, Adjusts Curfew to Support Peace

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, convened an expanded meeting of the State Security Council, bringing together heads of security agencies and chairmen of the 17 local government areas as part of renewed efforts to reinforce peace and stability across the state.

The meeting, held at Government House, Jos, reviewed the security situation over the past week and explored proactive strategies to prevent further breaches, while consolidating ongoing peacebuilding initiatives.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner of Police, Bassey S. Ewah, said the session provided an opportunity for security chiefs to assess recent developments and chart a coordinated approach to the maintenance of order.

According to him, the state government has adjusted the existing curfew for movement in Jos North Local Government Area to run from 6am to 6pm, with security agencies directed to ensure strict enforcement.

Ewah stated, “His Excellency summoned this meeting to review the past week and enable us plan effectively for the days ahead. The curfew has now been adjusted with restrictions from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and we have been directed to ensure strict compliance.”

He said restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations and regulated tricycle movements remained in force, stressing that security agencies are fully committed to upholding law and order.

On enforcement, the police chief warned that violators of the curfew will face prosecution.

“Anyone arrested for violating the curfew will be prosecuted. Laws are meant to be obeyed; if you break them, you must face the consequences,” he stated.

Responding to reports of alleged protests circulating on social media, Ewah dismissed the claims, insisting that the situation across the state remains calm.

He said, “The government is not siding any faith. All decisions are aimed at ensuring peace. To the best of my knowledge, there have been no protests and no breakdown of law and order.”

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, emphasising that inter-agency collaboration remained strong.

“We operate as one team, and I assure citizens that we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure peace,” he added.

Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Plateau State, Hamisu Anani, also described the meeting as crucial in addressing recurring security concerns, particularly within the Jos metropolis.

Anani explained that local government councils were adopting tailored approaches to address threats based on their unique circumstances.

He stated, “Each local government will develop strategies based on its peculiarities. We are working closely with security chiefs, reviewing reports from the field, and strengthening collaboration to effectively tackle insecurity across the state.”

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo; Special Adviser on Security and Commander of Operation Rainbow, General Gagji Shipi; and Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba.