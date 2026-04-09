Mbah: From Contested Mandate to Constructive Governance in Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State’s almost three-year-old tenure is fast becoming a compelling case study in how contested political beginnings can evolve into performance-based legitimacy. Jonathan Eze writes.

Peter Mbah has, within a relatively short span in office, redefined the contours of subnational leadership in Nigeria, evolving from a governor whose 2023 electoral victory was fiercely contested into one whose governance style is increasingly anchored on visible performance and strategic development.

His emergence from the polls in Enugu State was anything but tranquil. The election was challenged on grounds that ranged from procedural infractions to broader questions of legitimacy, casting an early cloud over his administration.

Yet, rather than remain ensnared in prolonged political defensiveness, Mbah has pursued a deliberate and calculated pivot, one that places governance delivery at the center of public discourse.

This transition from political contestation to constructive governance is perhaps the most defining feature of his administration.

In a political environment where disputed mandates often translate into inertia or excessive politicking, Mbah has chosen a different route. His approach reflects a clear understanding that legitimacy, while legally determined, is ultimately consolidated through performance.

It is in this context that his ambitious and multi-sectoral development agenda must be situated.

At the core of Mbah’s governance philosophy is a bold infrastructure and human capital development strategy.

Flagship among his initiatives is the Enugu Smart Green Schools project, an education reform programme designed to integrate digital learning, innovation, and sustainability into the state’s basic education system.

More than a symbolic intervention, the project represents a forward-looking investment in the next generation, positioning Enugu as a potential leader in technology-driven education within the South East.

Complementing this is the rollout of Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across all wards in the state, a move aimed at decentralizing healthcare delivery and ensuring that quality medical services are accessible at the grassroots.

This initiative speaks to a governance model that is not only urban-centric but also attentive to rural inclusion, an important consideration in a state with diverse demographic realities.

Urban renewal has also emerged as a visible hallmark of the administration. The reconstruction and expansion of major roads within Enugu metropolis, improved drainage systems, and the modernization of transport infrastructure all point to a government intent on transforming the state’s physical and economic landscape.

These projects are not merely cosmetic; they are designed to enhance mobility, stimulate commerce, and attract investment.

Perhaps one of the most ambitious undertakings is the Enugu Air project, which seeks to establish a state-backed airline.

While still evolving, the initiative underscores Mbah’s broader economic vision to position Enugu as a regional hub for business, tourism, and connectivity.

In tandem with this is the establishment of a Command and Control Centre equipped with surveillance technology to strengthen security architecture, alongside broader investments in digital governance systems aimed at improving efficiency and transparency in public administration.

What distinguishes these interventions is not only their scope but also the speed and coordination with which they are being executed. Mbah’s leadership style bears the imprint of a corporate, results-oriented, decisive, data-driven, and focused on measurable outcomes.

This has introduced a new tempo to governance in Enugu, one that contrasts sharply with the slower, more incremental approaches often associated with subnational administrations.

Unsurprisingly, this performance-driven approach has attracted commendation from prominent Nigerian figures across political divides. President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the administration’s infrastructural strides and economic vision, highlighting it as an example of proactive governance.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has similarly noted the scale of reforms underway, while former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has consistently emphasized the importance of prudent and impactful leadership, an ethos that resonates with ongoing developments in Enugu.

Regional counterparts, including Governor Hope Uzodimma, have also pointed to Mbah’s projects as reflective of a growing competitive dynamic among South East governors.

Indeed, beyond Enugu, Mbah’s vision is contributing to a broader recalibration of leadership expectations in the South East. His emphasis on scale, innovation, and execution is gradually raising the benchmark of governance in the region.

In a part of the country long constrained by infrastructural deficits and economic underperformance, such an approach introduces a new template, one that prioritizes tangible outcomes over political theatrics.

However, it is important to note that no administration is without critiques. Questions are being asked in some quarters about the sustainability of the pace of development, the financing of large-scale projects, and the inclusiveness of decision-making processes in Enugu state.

These concerns, while not unique to Enugu, underscore the need for continuous engagement, transparency, and institutional strengthening to ensure that the gains of today do not become the burdens of tomorrow.

Politically, the implications of Mbah’s governance trajectory are already becoming evident. The opposition landscape, which was significantly energized during the 2023 elections under the Labour Party, has since experienced notable shifts.

The governor’s principal challenger, Dr Chijioke Edeoga, from the Labour Party platform has defected, first to the Peoples Democratic Party and later to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that has effectively fragmented opposition cohesion and altered the balance of political forces within the state. In Nigeria’s electoral context, where incumbency advantage often intersects with party structure and elite consensus, such realignments are significant.

Combined with visible governance outcomes, they suggest that Mbah may approach the 2027 gubernatorial election with considerable leverage. While it would be premature to declare the contest a foregone conclusion, the indicators point toward a potentially smoother political path compared to the turbulence of 2023.

Yet, the ultimate determinant of his political future will not be opposition weakness alone, but the sustainability and inclusivity of his governance model.

Development, to be politically rewarding, must be both visible and felt across all segments of society. Rural communities, urban dwellers, youth populations, and the business class must all perceive tangible benefits from the administration’s policies.

In sum, Governor Mbah’s tenure is fast becoming a compelling case study in how contested political beginnings can evolve into performance-based legitimacy.

His administration has demonstrated that governance, when approached with clarity of vision and decisiveness of action, can transcend the limitations of electoral disputes. From Smart Green Schools to healthcare expansion, from urban renewal to ambitious economic projects like Enugu Air, the trajectory is one of deliberate transformation.

If sustained, this momentum holds the potential not only to secure his political future but also to leave an enduring imprint on the governance architecture of Enugu State and the wider South East.

In a nation where the gap between political promise and governmental performance often remains wide, the Mbah example offers a different narrative, one where ambition is matched with execution, and where leadership is measured not merely by rhetoric, but by results.