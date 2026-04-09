Marafa Leads Mass Defection to ADC, Orders Statewide Registration Drive Ahead of 2027

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has received a major political boost in Zamfara State as former senator, Kabiru Garba Marafa, led thousands of his supporters to adopt the party as their platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The decision, which signals a significant realignment in the state’s political landscape, followed a high-level caucus meeting of the Marafa Support Groups held on Wednesday in Kaduna, where key stakeholders across the movement unanimously endorsed the ADC.

In a statement issued by the group’s Secretary, Malam Aminu Jelani, on Thursday, the caucus directed members nationwide to immediately commence registration with the party and intensify grassroots mobilisation across all wards, local government areas and senatorial districts.

The meeting, attended by elders, youth leaders, women groups, coordinators and other critical actors, deliberated extensively on the political future of the movement before settling for the ADC as its preferred platform.

According to the statement, the caucus based its decision on prevailing political realities, wide consultations, and recommendations from its engagement committees, culminating in a unanimous vote to align with the ADC.

It also acknowledged the role played by former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Dikko Abubakar (red.), in facilitating dialogue between the Marafa political family and the party.

Following the resolution, the caucus mandated all loyalists and supporters across Zamfara and beyond to begin immediate registration with the ADC, describing the move as a strategic step towards strengthening the party’s structure in the state.

The group pledged to work with the ADC leadership in “good faith, sincerity and openness,” while urging party officials at all levels to embrace inclusiveness and cooperation in pursuit of shared political goals.

The meeting further commended members of the movement for their loyalty and resilience, as well as the efforts of its nine-man committee on political engagements for conducting extensive consultations that shaped the final decision.

Reaffirming its commitment to good governance, accountability and people-oriented leadership, the Marafa Support Groups called on members to remain peaceful and united as the movement enters what it described as a new phase of political engagement.

The development is expected to reshape political calculations in Zamfara State, with the ADC poised to expand its base following the high-profile defection and the anticipated influx of new members across the state.