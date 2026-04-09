Kwara 2027: Kwara North APC Coalition Renews Call for Power Shift

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State at the weekend renewed the call for power shift to the Kwara North senatorial district so as to address the neglect and lopsidedness in the political calculations of the state ahead of 2027 election.

The group however threw their weight behind the emergence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, so as to end the lopsidedness in the power equation of the state.

The spokesman of the APC coalition in Baruten Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Idris, told the gathering at a press conference in Okuta town that it was the turn of the Kwara North senatorial district to produce governor.

The event attracted a large number of party supporters and residents of the town and other adjoining towns in the local government area of the state.

He said the zone had been supporting the past governments and the other zones should join hands with Kwara North senatorial district this time around so as to achieve its desire.

Hon. Idris however urged the APC stakeholders in the state to allow the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, to be considered for the governorship ticket of the party ahead of the 2027 elections so as to end the neglect of the zone in the political calculations of the state.

He said, “the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has contributed to the development of different parts of the district, especially in areas such as water supply and youth empowerment”.

He noted that “several communities have benefited from boreholes and employment opportunities”, adding that the lawmaker has also supported many individuals in times of need.

However, he lamented that the area still faces challenges, particularly poor road conditions and general underdevelopment.

To this end, he called on the “residents and political stakeholders to support the emergence of Danladi as governor to address these complaints and others, noting that Kwara North has not produced a governor since 1999”.

Also speaking, Barrister Abubakar Othman described the Speaker as a “capable, accessible and compassionate leader” and appealed to other parts of the state to support the call for power shift to Kwara North.

He said consultations had been held with traditional rulers across the zone on the matter.

In his remarks, the Emir of Okuta, Abubakar Sero Idris, said “Kwara North has been neglected over the years despite supporting different governments”.

He appealed to “political leaders and stakeholders across the three senatorial districts to consider the zone for the governorship position”.