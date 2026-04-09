Iluore Felicitates Youth Minister on Birth Anniversary

All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Iluore Augustine has congratulated the Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawanda, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a leader committed to national progress.

In a goodwill message, Iluore praised the Minister’s dedication to youth empowerment, noting that his efforts continue to inspire hope among young Nigerians.

He commended Olawanda’s role in expanding opportunities for youths, emphasizing that his leadership in the sector remains impactful and forward-looking.

“As you mark another year, I join others in celebrating your contributions to nation-building, particularly your commitment to shaping a better future for Nigerian youths,” Iluore stated.

The APC stakeholder also highlighted the Minister’s resilience and passion for governance, adding that his approach reflects a clear vision for sustainable development.

According to him, the Minister’s initiatives are helping to unlock the vast potential of the country’s youth population.

He prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and greater achievements for the Minister in the years ahead