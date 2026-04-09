Gov Otu Bags BON Tourism Award, Pledges to Boost Tourism Appeal:

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to repositioning the state as Nigeria’s premier tourism destination, following his conferment with the prestigious Tourism and Hospitality Champion Award by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

Speaking through his deputy, Peter Odey, on the sidelines of the second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards held at the NAF Conference Hall in Abuja, the governor described the honour as both humbling and energising.

“This recognition is not merely an award,” he declared, “it is a compelling call to greater service, a charge to deepen our resolve in making Cross River the pride of tourism in Africa.”

Governor Otu expressed profound gratitude to the organisers, noting that the award reflects the collective efforts of his administration and the resilient people of the state.

“I receive this honour on behalf of the good people of Cross River State,” he said, “whose rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality remain the soul of our tourism identity.”

Presenting the award, BON Chairman, Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, commended the Otu administration for what he described as “unprecedented and transformative strides in tourism and hospitality,” adding that the governor’s record “stands distinctly remarkable among his peers across the federation”.

Reinforcing his administration’s vision, Governor Otu stressed that tourism development remains central to his economic blueprint.

“Tourism is not just leisure; it is a strategic economic driver,” he affirmed. “We are deliberately investing in infrastructure, strengthening cultural assets, and fostering partnerships that will unlock sustainable growth and prosperity.”

He highlighted flagship initiatives undertaken by his government, including the revitalisation of the iconic Carnival Calabar.

“We are reimagining Carnival Calabar to reclaim its global acclaim,” he noted, “ensuring it remains a vibrant showcase of Africa’s creativity and cultural excellence.”

The governor further pointed to ongoing rehabilitation efforts at major tourist destinations such as Obudu Mountain Resort, Agbokim Waterfalls and Marina Resort.

“These assets are being restored not just as sites, but as experiences,” he said. “Our goal is to offer visitors unforgettable encounters anchored on nature, comfort and authenticity.”

Underscoring the importance of accessibility, Otu added: “We are opening up our tourism corridors through strategic road infrastructure and integrated development. No destination can thrive in isolation; connectivity is key to unlocking value.”

Describing the award as “Governor of the Year in Tourism and Hospitality,” he remarked that it serves as both validation and motivation.

“This honour challenges us to do more, to lead more boldly, and to inspire others through tangible results,” he said. “We will not relent in setting new benchmarks for excellence.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Dembos noted that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards celebrates professionalism, impact and media-friendly leadership, while in a goodwill response on behalf of awardees, Dauda Lawal lauded the initiative, describing it as “a powerful encouragement for leaders to remain steadfast in delivering meaningful governance,” even as the ceremony drew an array of distinguished personalities from across the nation.