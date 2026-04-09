Gombe Gov Dissolves State Executive Council

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Gombe State Executive Council, bringing an end to the tenure of commissioners who have served in his cabinet over the past two and a half years.

The decision was announced yesterday during a press briefing by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, shortly after the 53rd session of the State Executive Council.

Prof. Njodi stated that Governor Inuwa Yahaya has directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to Permanent Secretaries on or before Friday, April 10, 2026, to ensure continuity in governance and administrative stability.

Prof. Njodi further disclosed that during the session, Governor Inuwa Yahaya conveyed his profound gratitude to the outgoing Council members for their dedication, loyalty and sacrifices in advancing the shared aspirations of the state, acknowledging their individual and collective roles in driving policies and programmes that have positively impacted the lives of citizens.

He added that the governor wished them well in their future pursuits, expressing confidence that many would continue to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Gombe State and the nation at large.

In a related development, the governor has also directed all political appointees, including aides and political office holders aspiring to contest in the forthcoming 2027 general elections, to resign their appointments on or before Friday, 10th April, 2026.

The move was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and compliance with extant electoral laws and guidelines.

During the valedictory session of the council, members undertook a comprehensive review of their performances since their inauguration and collectively assessed the council’s contributions to the administration’s development agenda.

They noted milestones recorded across key sectors of the state’s economy.

At the end of the session, the Council passed a resounding vote of confidence on Governor Inuwa Yahaya, commending his leadership style, policy direction and commitment to transforming Gombe State.

They noted that under his stewardship, the state has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education, and economic reforms among others which have made Gombe a reference point of progressive leadership in Nigeria.

The outgoing commissioners also expressed deep appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state at the highest level, describing their tenure as both impactful and fulfilling, while adding that they were proud to have contributed to the achievements recorded by the administration.

They pledged their continued loyalty and support to the governor and his vision for a more prosperous Gombe State, even as they transition to other endeavours.

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