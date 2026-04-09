Edo APC Chieftain Dumps Party, Says Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu Now Sole Administrators

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Former Commissioner representing the South-south at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, yesterday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the management of APC in Edo State as undemocratic.

He adduced alleged undue interference and marginalisation by the party in the state as a reason for leaving the party.

Agbonayima, who represented Egor/Ikpoba Okha federal constituency between 2015 and 2019, announced his exit from the APC in Benin-City, alleging that the party has been hijacked by people he said are monopolising the activities of the party.

He said it was painful that other people, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a senatorial aspirant for Edo South senatorial district, who are not from his local government area and senatorial district, are now the sole administrators of the party, dictating what happens in his local government area and his Ikpoba-Okha Ward 6.

The former federal lawmaker said he cannot continue to remain in a party where politicians who worked against the APC during the last elections were now dictating what happened within the party.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the Ikpoba-Okha Ward 7 chairman of the APC, Agbonayinma said: “As a foundation mzs and activities, I regret to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

“How can I, as one of those who helped, who worked intelligently for this government, and those who fought us, be the ones dictating, now telling me that I’m no longer a person?”

Commenting on the distribution of federal appointments allotted to the state, the ex-lawmaker accused Senator Oshiomhole of blocking his appointment as acting chairman of CCB and also diverting all other appointments to Edo North.

“We are the Edo South that laid the golden eggs. You see, ambassadorial, three ambassadorial positions that’s supposed to be one Edo North, one Edo South, one Edo Central, all domiciled in Edo North. What about my people who are qualified? We have former deputy governors, former members of the House of Representatives, and former senators in the South, a zone that had the highest population, neglected and marginalised,” he lamented.

“South-south Development Commission, the two executive directors, domiciled in Edo North. Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, chairman, executive director, domiciled in Edo North.

The minister is still from Edo North. Executive Director, FBA in Edo North. SA on Oil and Gas in Edo North. I don’t envy them, because somebody is speaking for them. What happened to us when we, in the Atlantic Ocean, still have soap in our eyes, but we cannot get water to wash our eyes?

“I have people who have gone to the House of Reps and the Senate. I have people who have been deputy governors in this state, for God’s sake. Do you mean that we don’t have any qualified person who can be an ambassador? As a leader of Ikpoba-Okha, it is just on paper; I could not recommend anybody.

“Even the one we endorsed in Ward 6, the young man is committed, hardworking, dedicated, Joseph Ize-Iyamu, whom all of us recommended. When I called the leadership of APC, the secretary of the party said, never, no way, go and bring somebody else. We brought somebody, and the people refused, and said, “ Go and bring a female, and we brought a female.

“Now, the man that we recommended from ward 6, whom he rejected, when Pastor (Osagie) Ize-Iyamu, now called the secretary, the case was different, and it was reversed. With the intervention of Pastor Ize-Iyamu, he did not call the man that we recommended. He did not call the chairman. So, I am not important, as people from other local government areas interfered in my local government, in my ward, in this country.

“I was to be the acting chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau; you all saw it. But, immediately the letter came from the presidency to take over, our so-called leader, whom I respect, treasure, and work for, and defended on every platform, was going around saying that if they allow me to be the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, I will jail everybody.

“What have I done to Comrade, interfering in Ikpoba-Okha? What have I done to Pastor, interfering in Ikpoba-Okha, my ward, my local government area? So, Ikpoba-Okha is made for others, not for us. I cannot continue to live in a party that has no respect, that is not democratic,” he said.

Agbonayinma stated that if he were a leader, he could not empower his people, give them opportunities; it would be better if he were not a leader.