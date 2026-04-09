DSS DG, Zamfara Gov, Information Minister Honoured at BON Awards

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has been honoured with the Friend of the Media award by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), barely five months after receiving a similar recognition from the International Press Institute (IPI).

The latest award was presented at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards Night held on Wednesday in Abuja, where BON commended Ajayi for his support and respect for the media since his appointment.

BON described the DSS chief as a thoroughbred professional who has displayed utmost respect for the media.

The award was received on Ajayi’s behalf by Bayo Awosemo, who also serves as the head of BON’s steering committee and was also recognised at the event for his exemplary leadership.

Recognized alongside the DSS boss was the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, his Cross River State counterpart, Senator Bassy Otu, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, a former Executive Secretary of BON, Mr Obadiah Tohomde, for their support to the media industry.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, thanked the organisers for recognising hardwork, professionalism and impactful contribution in society.

“I believe the media has a role to play in shaping everything that we do, not just in Nigeria but all over the world,” Lawal stated.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was the chief host, commended BON for conceiving and sustaining the initiative.

BON is one of the foremost media organizations and an umbrella body representing Chief Executive Officers of over 300 broadcast media houses across Nigeria.

The IPI had on December 2 honoured Ajayi, for upholding “Press Freedom” and fostering a better relationship with the media. The award, presented at the IPI Annual Conference in Abuja, recognized Ajayi’s commitment to respecting journalists and improving the security agency’s interactions with the media since his appointment in August 2024.