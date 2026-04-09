Dep. Speaker Kalu Reaffirms National Assembly’s Commitment to Education at Tolu School Complex Commissioning

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the National Assembly to policies and initiatives that strengthen education across Nigeria, describing it as the foundation for sustainable national development.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle, one of the key legacy projects of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Speaker described them as strategic investments in the future of Lagos.

A statement by SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, Udora Orizu, said he noted that education remains the bedrock upon which the future of any nation is built.

The Deputy Speaker commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to improving educational infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for learning, saying that the Tolu School Complex is a testament to purposeful leadership and visionary governance.

The newly commissioned complex comprising 36 schools and a stadium with 19 mini football pitches was described by the lawmaker as far more than the unveiling of physical structures, rather, it represents the opening of doors to new possibilities and opportunities for thousands of young Nigerians, whose dreams and aspirations will be nurtured and shaped within the facility.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the integration of both academic and extracurricular facilities underscores the importance of holistic education that fosters discipline, teamwork and resilience.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which places strong emphasis on revitalizing education and expanding access to quality learning nationwide.

The lawmaker also praised the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and transformative strides in infrastructure, governance and sustainable development.

He described Lagos as a model megacity setting the pace across Africa through innovation, resilience and people-centered policies.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Ajegunle, long known for its resilience and creativity, is now further positioned as a hub for educational excellence and talent development.

Addressing students who will benefit from the facility, he encouraged them to seize the opportunity, describing the classrooms as “launchpads for greatness” where future leaders, innovators, and professionals will be nurtured.

He further called for sustained investment in teachers, curriculum development, technology, and inclusive policies to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of background, has access to quality education.

Kalu added that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today, noting that the commissioning of the Tolu School Complex represents a significant step in preparing Nigeria’s future generations.

“To the young people who will use this facility: this is your moment. These classrooms are not just spaces for learning, they are launchpads for greatness. The future doctors, engineers, innovators, and leaders of Nigeria will emerge from places like this. Let me also commend the Lagos State Government for this visionary project. It is a shining example of what is possible when leadership aligns vision with action.

“As we commission this complex today, let us continue to invest in teachers, in curriculum, in technology, and in policies that ensure every Nigerian child, regardless of background has access to quality education. Today, here in Ajegunle, we are preparing for that future. May this complex stand for generations as a symbol of hope, progress, and national pride,” he said.