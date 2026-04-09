CJN, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Decries Commercialisation of Legal Practice

• Cautions lawyers against taking briefs for monetary gain, canvasses ethical reawakening

Wale Igbintade





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday issued a stern warning to legal practitioners against turning the profession into a profit-driven enterprise.

Kekere-Ekun cautioned that the growing trend of prioritising financial gain over justice threatened the integrity of the legal system.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Annual Conference of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP) in Lagos, the CJN said the legal profession must not be reduced to “transactional advocacy”.

She stressed that lawyers had a higher duty to uphold justice, protect the rule of law, and act with ethical responsibility.

Kekere-Ekun stated, “There is growing concern that, in some instances, briefs are undertaken primarily for monetary gain, without sufficient regard to the enforcement of clients’ rights or the development of sound legal principles.”

She warned that such practices risked eroding public confidence in the justice system and diminishing the noble standing of the legal profession.

She emphasised that lawyers were not merely advocates for clients but also “ministers in the temple of justice”, with a duty to assist the courts in achieving fair outcomes, discourage frivolous litigation, and ensure that legal processes were not used as tools of delay, oppression, or abuse.

The CJN’s remarks came amid broader concerns about delays in the administration of justice and allegations of unethical practices within the legal profession.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of legal practice globally, she stated that advancements in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and cross-border transactions were reshaping how legal services were delivered.

While these developments presented new opportunities, she cautioned that they must not come at the expense of ethical standards.

“The legal profession today stands at a critical juncture,” she said, urging practitioners to embrace innovation while preserving the core values of integrity, competence, and fidelity to the rule of law.

Kekere-Ekun stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the Bench and the Bar, saying the synergy is necessary to build a legal system that is responsive, resilient, and capable of meeting modern demands, while maintaining public trust.

In a move seen as part of efforts to modernise the legal practice, the CJN commended the NBA-SLP for launching a Law Firm Directory. She described the initiative as a significant step towards enhancing transparency, credibility, and accessibility within the profession.

She also highlighted the importance of mentoring young lawyers, stating that the future of the Bar depends on the values instilled in the next generation of practitioners.

Kekere-Ekun acknowledged the keynote address delivered by Taoheed Olufemi Elias, saying his contributions continue to elevate Nigeria’s presence in international legal circles.

Declaring the conference open, the CJN expressed optimism that the deliberations would produce practical solutions that would help to strengthen legal practice and improve the administration of justice in Nigeria.