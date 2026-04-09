Bala Mohammed’s Admission into APC Will Be Detrimental, Declares Bauchi APC Caucus

• Party stalwart says only selfish politicians will oppose governor’s defection

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has opposed an alleged plan by the APC national leadership to admit the state governor, Bala Mohammed, into the party.

The group cited the governor’s past comments on the policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration, adding that his criticisms have caused division and acrimony.

But a chieftain of APC in the state, Comrade Aliyu Ilelah, said only self-centred politicians and APC’s enemies, who did not Tinubu’s victory in 2027, would oppose Mohammed’s move to defect to the party.

Speaking Tuesday night after a meeting in Abuja, the leader of the caucus, Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa, representing Bauchi North, said the group opposed Mohammed’s planned admission into APC.

Dahuwa, who chaired the meeting, said, “The caucus, after exhaustive deliberations, unequivocally rejects the move.”

The caucus expressed concern that Mohammed had consistently engaged in public attacks against Tinubu and APC, including statements perceived to undermine the party’s unity and integrity.

He stated, “Till today, he has neither retracted such statements nor made any formal efforts aimed at reconciliation with the leadership and the members of the party. He has no public apology to our knowledge.

“In view of the foregoing, the caucus firmly holds that his admission into APC at this time will be detrimental to the party, cohesion, credibility and electoral prospects in Bauchi State.”

The caucus further declared that it would not support any move capable of compromising the party’s stability and fortunes.

It condemned what it described as failure to consult critical stakeholders within the Bauchi APC on matters of such political importance, describing the omission as inconsistent with internal democracy and inclusiveness.

The caucus said it would formally communicate its position to the party’s national leadership and demand strict adherence to due process and established structures.

Only Selfish Politicians Oppose Bauchi Governor’s Defection to APC, Says Ilelah

A chieftain of APC in the state, Comrade Aliyu Ilelah, said only selfish politicians, who were enemies of Tinubu’s victory in 2027, would oppose Mohammed’s defection to APC.

Ilelah, flanked by hundreds of his supporters, spoke yesterday when he addressed reporters in Bauchi, while reacting to a caucus meeting of APC stalwarts led by Dahuwa, which opposed the move to accept Mohammed into APC ahead of 2027.

Ilelah alleged that the action of the caucus was “curious and borne out of bitterness and self-centred to achieve their personal interest rather than collective success of the APC at the polls 2027.

“It’s disrespectful to the leadership of the party and Mr.President because while the president and the APC national leadership were busy reaching out to the governor, the so-called caucus is on the other hand busy making attempts, closing doors against a governor.”

Ilelah alleged that many of those opposed to the governor’s move were busy body politicians serving their personal interests, as they moved from one party to another after losing primaries. He said some of them had defected from PDP to APC without consulting anyone.

He warned the caucus not to endanger Tinubu’s 2027 re-election because of self-serving and politically suicidal decisions of a few people.

Nigerians Are Now Feeling the Impacts of Tinubu’s Policies, Say Adeyeye, Aiyedatiwa

• Boast president can clinch all 36 states in 2027

Fidelis David in Akure





Former Minister of Works and Chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, and Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa dismissed claims that Nigerians were yet to feel the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, insisting that tangible benefits are already reaching citizens across the country.

Adeyeye spoke during a visit to the governor and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, where he briefed them ahead of the relaunch of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), SWAGA, 2.0 to champion the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would win more states in the upcoming election.

The founder of SWAGA stated that the impact of government policies were evident in key areas of national life, particularly in welfare and education.

“When pensioners receive their gratuities and students access loans, are they not feeling it? These are practical results of the policies,” he said.

According to him, recent reforms have restored financial stability to sub-national governments, enabling them to meet long-standing obligations.

Adeyeye stated, “Before now, many states could not pay salaries or pensions. But today, they have the resources to function effectively. That is a direct impact on the lives of the people.”

He claimed the country was already on the brink before Tinubu assumed office in 2023, warning that failure to act decisively would have plunged Nigeria into deeper crisis.

Adeyeye stated, “We needed somebody who would rescue Nigeria, and Tinubu came on board. If not for some key policies, I don’t know where Nigeria would be now. By now, Nigeria would have been completely bankrupt.

“Maybe a litre of fuel would be selling for over N10,000 because you don’t even have the money to import it. The naira could have become completely worthless, exchanging for as much as N30,000 to a dollar.”

Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, corroborated Adeyeye’s position, describing Tinubu’s leadership as critical to stabilising the economy.

“The economy was at the brink of collapse. Crude oil was being used to borrow money and trillions of naira were being printed. Now, the economy is taking a new turn,” he said.

He added that the president’s leadership style had attracted growing political support across the country.

“The whole nation has seen the quality of leadership. There is no real alternative for now, and that is why many are aligning with him,” the governor said.

Convener of the group, Oyetunde Ojo, said the group had consistently advocated the policies that were now being implemented by the Tinubu administration.

“We campaigned for subsidy removal, student loans and economic reforms, and today we are seeing the results,” he said.