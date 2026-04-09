ADC Fighting Survival Battle With External, Internal Enemies, Says Kenneth Okonkwo

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo has raised the alarm over the existence of moles planted by external enemies to destroy the party.

He made this known at a press conference after a stakeholders meeting of the Enugu State chaprer of ADC, saying that the party was now in a situation where it is fighting both external and internal enemies.

The former Nollywood star, who was in Enugu to supervise the congresses of ADC, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been using the instrumentality of governmental institutions to destroy ADC and has now infiltrated the party with moles.

He said that the ruling party resorted to using moles to achieve its sinister goal because “intimate enemies are more powerful than even the external enemies”.

Okonkwo lamented that the moles exist even at the highest level of people claiminb to be ADC leaders, adding that the grand design was to truncate the opposition coalition in order to give President Bola Tinubu as easy ride to second term.

“Everybody in Nigeria now knows that APC wants to destroy ADC using the instrumentality of the governmental institutions and also using some moles within ADC,” he said.

According to him, “the moles are being used (by APC) to know whether they can truncate ADC because APC does not want election in 2027. They know that if they can destroy ADC, Tinubu will run unopposed”.

The NWC member alleged that the National Organising Secretary(NOS) of ADC, Chinedu Idigo has been acting as a mole by creating confusion over the congress of the party scheduled to run between April 7 and April 12, 2026.

He displayed three different letters on the appointment of congress committee members for Enugu State signed by Idigo within a spate of 48 hours with different names appearing in each letter.

Okonkwo stated that there was no way the congresses would be conducted for Enugu ADC without resolving the confusion created by the NOS in the appointment of the five-member Congress Committee.

In the letters sighted by our correspondent, only the names of the Chairman, Dr C.C Okeke, and the Secretary, Mrs. Joy Chioma Anyanwu, remained constant.

In the letter dated 2nd April, 2026, John Nwokeabia and Dr Matthias O. Omeh were listed as members of the Congress Committee for Enugu State.

But in another letter dated 30 April 2026, Hon Adolphus Chidubem Ude and Hon Okechukwu Okeagu were named as members of the Committee, replacing John Nwokeabia and Dr Matthias Omeh.

The confused state of the NOS was so evident in the letter he dated 30 April, 2026 for the congresses that were supposed to commence with screening on April 7 and end on April 12, 2026 with hearing of appeals over the state congress.

Okonkwo doubled down on his claims of internal sabotage of ADC, as manifested by the confusion deliberately created by the NOS to scuttle the scheduled congress, adding that “Prince Chinedu Idigo has become a tool in the hand of APC, trying to truncate ADC in Enugu state”.

He also alleged that a former governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo was among the moles in ADC, noting that he is working tirelessly to make the state chapter of ADC an appendage of APC.

“I can assure you now that he is working for APC and he is working hard to take over the structure of ADC in Enugu state in order to use it to work for APC.

“On January 4, 2026, Okwesilieze held a meeting in his house where he summoned ADC members and told them that they are going to work for APC in Enugu state. That they are going to deliver from the governor to every APC candidate in Enugu State,” he said.

Okonkwo also expressed alarm over the activities of the Chairman of Enugu ADC, Comrade Stella Chukwuma, saying that “we were surprised that she joined some other chairmen to say they are now part of a group that I don’t know which place they belong”.

“But I want to state it clearly that the ADC state executive committee is fully in support of the David Mark-led executive. ADC does not have any faction,” he asserted.

Okonkwo said that time has come to identify and flush out all the moles in ADC before they wreck the ship of the opposition coalition before the 2027 general election.

He called on the NOS of ADC to “resign immediately or be removed or else everything about our ADC in Enugu State has been compromised”.