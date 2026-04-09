2027: Isiala Ngwa North, South Urge Deputy Speaker Kalu to Join Abia Governorship Race

A strong political wave is building in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, as leaders and stakeholders from Isiala Ngwa North/South LGA Abia State have joined the growing call for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to contest the governorship.

The appeal, forms part of a broader movement within the bloc, one of the most influential political blocs in Abia where community leaders have openly endorsed Kalu as their preferred candidate.

The call was made during the official Inauguration of Ikeoha Movement and Declaration of interest by Chief Uzoma Ihuka to contest as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the House of Representatives, representing Isiala Ngwa Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Speaker expressed confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, administration, describing it as a unifying force that has strengthened the APC across the country.

He noted that while other political parties continue to struggle with internal crises, the APC remains focused, stable, and committed to delivering progress for Nigerians.

According to him, the level of development currently being experienced under the APC led Federal Government is only a glimpse of greater achievements ahead, particularly for Abia State.

The gathering witnessed a significant influx of defectors from opposition parties, especially the Labour Party, who cited renewed hope, purposeful leadership, and visible progress within the APC as reasons for their decision to join the ruling party.

The new entrants were formally received and declared members of the APC, marking a major boost for the party’s grassroots strength in Isiala Ngwa.

Kalu assured the new members of inclusive governance and people-oriented leadership.

They emphasized that the APC is committed to going beyond campaign promises by directly engaging communities, identifying their needs, and implementing practical solutions that will improve livelihoods across the state.

Responding to the widespread calls for him to run for governor, Rt Hon. Kalu acknowledged the growing support from various parts of the state, including Bende and Obingwa.

He appreciated the confidence reposed in him but stated that he would make his official decision known in due course.

He further explained that such a significant declaration would be made at the appropriate the Abia State capital, Umuahia, where the mandate of governorship is centered.

He assured supporters that in the coming days, a formal invitation would be extended to stakeholders across the state to converge on Umuahia, where he would respond collectively to the calls regarding his governorship ambition.

Kalu said, “I am now in Isialangwa and they’re saying, come and run for governor. The same way I answered the people of Bende, the same way I answered the people of Obingwa is the same way I will answer you. I have received your request for me to run for governor for Abia state but I will respond. I will respond in the coming days because I don’t want to do it local government by local government. I want to invite all of you to the capital. When we talk about governorship, when we talk about leading the people of Abia State, there is only one place the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has listed as the right place, the right jurisdiction to exercise the power of the office of the governor and that is not in any other place but Umuahia.

“It will not be in Isialangwa. It will not be in Obingwa or Aba. It will be in Umuahia. So wait for our invitation. We are going to invite you in few days to come. All of you will come in your number and make that request again there at the state capital. When I hear it clearly on that day, I will respond.”

The event ended on a high note with renewed optimism, strong party unity and a clear message of APC’s growing dominance in Abia State.