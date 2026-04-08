WHO Highlights Importance of Science in Disease Control

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the key role being played by science and research applications in global efforts on disease control and in terms of the providing lifesaving interventions.

It said activities ranging from immunization, to disease prevention and maternal child healthcare require more interventions linked to science.

Speaking during a Road Walk to mark this year’s World Health Day in Abuja, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu, said science helps us to have factual information on our health which is authentic.

“It is important for us to stand in science. Science follows research. It follows evidence. It follows digging deep to know the real thing before we disseminate.

“We stand with science, what we see today, what we have today in terms of the disease control, in terms of the lifesaving is due to the science and due to the fact that science can be translated into health saving interventions,” he said.

The programme which started with physical exercise and a Road Walk saw staff of WHO, Federal Ministry of Health and Social and other stakeholders march from the Old Parade Ground in Central Area of Abuja – the Federal Capital Territory to the Federal Secretariat.

Pavel Ursu also spoke of the importance of engaging in physical exercise as a means of promoting good health.

“The message to everyone the physical exercise they are also contributing to our health. And there is a lot of scientific confirmation of the fact that physical exercise is saving lives, is reducing the risks for health,” he said.

The WHO further said that having the right channel of information and being responsible users of the information is very critical in promoting good health-seeking behaviours among the people in various communities.

“Health literacy also saves lives, and it’s very important to make sure that the information we consume is coming from the right sources,” he added.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Salako, commended the WHO for organizing the road walk.