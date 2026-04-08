Several Bandits Killed as Army, DSS, Local Volunteer Forces Foil Attack on Niger Communities

A joint security operation involving troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and local volunteer forces has successfully thwarted a planned large-scale attack on communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, targeted bandits who were reportedly advancing on Bagna and Erena communities. Local sources indicated that the attack, if carried out, could have resulted in significant casualties and destruction.

Credible security sources revealed that the successful intervention was made possible through advance intelligence that exposed the bandits’ plan. Acting on this information, the combined security team strategically positioned themselves and laid an ambush for the attackers.

As the bandits approached the targeted communities in large numbers, they were met with heavy resistance from the operatives and local volunteers. In the ensuing confrontation, scores of the attackers were reportedly killed, effectively neutralizing the threat

“Over 300 bandits armed with dangerous weapons and on motorcycles were headed to the communities. Unfortunately for them, security operatives and local vigilantes, who had credible intelligence on their movements, ambushed them. Scores were killed while many others fled toward the Makuba and Allawa axis” the source revealed.

Residents of the communities expressed gratitude to the security operatives and volunteer forces, noting that their gallantry saved them from what would have been a major disaster.

“We are very happy. We thank the joint security forces for protecting us,” one of the residents stated.

“We are witnessing an increase in ĺcollaboration between security agencies and local volunteer forces. This has led to a bridging of security gaps, and making the first line of defence against insecurity very effective,” the source said, stressing, “their actions have helped strengthened security in several communities across the country.”