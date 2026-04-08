PDP Alleges Wike Gifting INEC Officials Lands in FCT Ahead 2027 General Election

• Minister orders arrest of owner of collapsed building

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of extending land and cash incentives to senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, PDP described the reports as troubling and warned that they could weaken public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

PDP cited claims involving INEC officials, including Mohammed Kudu Haruna, who was reportedly linked to the alleged land allocation. It also called for clarity on whether top officials, including INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan, were beneficiaries.

The party questioned the fairness of such allocations, stating that other essential workers, such as healthcare professionals, teachers, and security personnel, had not received similar attention despite their critical roles.

Describing the situation as one that demanded urgent explanation, PDP urged INEC to come forward and address the allegations transparently, warning that silence can further damage the credibility of the electoral body.

Meanwhile, Wike ordered the arrest of the developer of a building that collapsed at Jikwoyi in Abuja Municipal Development Area Council last Friday.

The minister, during an on-the-spot assessment of the site, also ordered the seizure of the plot of land, where the multi-story hotel building that collapsed with seven persons injured, was being erected.

He said the FCT administration would take over the land for public use, while those responsible for the illegal construction would face prosecution in accordance with the law.

In a stern warning to developers, Wike said the structure was erected without approval from the FCT Department of Development Control.

He accused the developer of ignoring the “stop-work” notices issued by the Department of Development Control, adding that despite the lack of formal approval, the company proceeded with construction, leading to the eventual structural failure.

“There was no approval for the construction of this building. Development Control had issued stop work notices, but the company ignored the notices and continued regardless,” Wike stated.

The minister said the collapse that recorded no death could have been more severe, although some site workers sustained injury and were taken to the hospital.

He stated that the local community would be consulted to determine a suitable public-purpose project to be built on the reclaimed land.

“It is important that we act decisively. Where there is clear violation, the law must take its course,” he said.