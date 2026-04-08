Pastor Oyekan Reginald Consecrated Bishop in London

Pastor Oyekan Reginald, a respected elder of the Foursquare Church Great Britain and long-serving Senior Pastor of Angelus Temple, London has been consecrated to the office of Bishop.

The consecration ceremony, which took place Sunday, was officiated by Apostle Dr. Osaren Emokpae, who was ordained a Reverend several years ago in Great Britain.

Emokpae is a retired Executive Counsellor of Foursquare Church Nigeria and General Overseer/President Emeritus of Foursquare church in Trinidad and Tobago, and now A global Elder in the Body of Christ. During the service at Angelus Temple, he also ordained Mrs Lola Oyekan Reginald as Associate Bishop and Elder Omotayo Aremu as Resident Pastor. Ministering on the theme “The Goodness of God,” Dr. Emokpae led a powerful and memorable service marked by reflection, honour, and spiritual renewal.

For over 40 years, Bishop Reginald has faithfully shepherded the Angelus Temple congregation, leaving a lasting imprint through dedicated service, strong leadership, and a heart for raising others. Together with his wife, now Associate Bishop Mrs. Gloria Lola Reginald, they have nurtured generations of believers, producing missionaries and Christian leaders who continue to impact lives across nations.

Their ministry has also played a significant role in shaping and strengthening the Afro-Caribbean movement within the Foursquare Church in Great Britain, helping to build a vibrant and diverse expression of the church.

According to a statement, in their new roles, Bishop Reginald Oyekan and Associate Bishop Mrs Lola Oyekan Reginald are set to focus on raising and equipping a new generation of ministers, with a strong emphasis on mission work across Europe and other parts of the world. “Their vision remains clear: to advance the Kingdom of God and strengthen the Church in the United Kingdom and beyond.This milestone not only honours a lifetime of service but also signals a new chapter of influence, growth, and global impact,” the statement noted.