Pad Me A Girl Foundation Marks First Anniversary, Reaches 10,000 Girls with Menstrual Health Support

Funmi Ogundare

Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation, Tuesday, commemorated its first year anniversary with a humanitarian outreach held at the Area 1 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Durumi, Abuja, as it disclosed that it has reached over 10,000 girls and women with menstrual health support within the year.

The outreach formed part of activities to celebrate the milestone and reaffirm the foundation’s commitment to promoting menstrual hygiene, restoring dignity and empowering vulnerable girls and women.

Led by the Abuja Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Amos, and the Benue State Coordinator, Mrs. Salome Alamoh, the intervention saw volunteers and partners distribute sanitary pads, exercise books, writing materials and food items, while also providing menstrual hygiene education and interactive sessions aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Over the past year, the foundation has implemented similar interventions across Abuja, Ogun, Benue and Nasarawa States, equipping beneficiaries with knowledge and tools to manage menstrual health with confidence.

Speaking at the event, Amos emphasised the need to sustain grassroots interventions, particularly in vulnerable communities such as IDP camps, noting that access to menstrual hygiene products remains a critical need.

According to her, “Initiatives like Pad Me A Girl, help bridge the gap while empowering young girls to thrive and realise their potential.”

Alamoh described menstrual health as a public health and social development priority, stressing the need to ensure that every girl and woman, regardless of background, has access to essential resources and education.

In her remarks, the Convener of the foundation, Theresa Moses, recalled the organisation’s journey since its inception on April 3, 2025, noting that it has continued to break barriers, restore dignity and promote menstrual health awareness across multiple states.

She expressed appreciation to volunteers, sponsors, partners and media organisations for supporting the foundation’s mission, adding that the group was committed to building a sustainable movement focused on inclusion and impact.

The foundation also unveiled plans to expand its programmes, strengthen partnerships and scale up interventions nationwide to ensure that menstrual health education and empowerment remain a priority in national development efforts.