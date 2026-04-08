Optiva Capital Partners Outlines Roadmap for Africans in Migration, Citizenship 

As the world enters a decisive phase of transformation in migration, citizenship and global access, Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth retention firm, has outlined a clear and strategic roadmap for Nigerians and Africans seeking stability, opportunity, and long-term security in 2026 and beyond.

Speaking during an extensive interactive session with select business editors, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi, said the global immigration landscape is not closing, but fundamentally restructuring, requiring Africans to rethink mobility as a form of wealth planning rather than a last-minute reaction to policy changes.

“What we are seeing globally is tighter screening, not fewer pathways,” Nechi explained. “Governments are raising standards around security, source of funds, tax transparency and documentation. The rules are evolving, and planning must evolve with them.”

According to Nechi, three major shifts define the global reset unfolding in 2026 — stricter vetting and compliance expectations, Europe’s recalibration of investor migration models and North America’s move towards more selective, national-interest-driven immigration policies.

The chairman of Africa’s investment immigration company of choice cited examples including Spain’s closure of its Golden Visa programme in 2025, Canada’s more structured 2026–2028 immigration plan and heightened scrutiny across EU investor routes.

“The world is not closing its doors, the doors are simply changing shape,” he said. “Opportunities still exist, but they now reward preparation, credibility, and professional structuring rather than ‘apply and hope’ approaches.”

Nechi stressed that the meaning of a second passport has evolved far beyond travel convenience.

In today’s environment, he described global access as a strategic asset that supports business continuity, family resilience, and opportunity access across borders.

“In 2026, mobility functions like insurance,” he noted. “You may not need it urgently today, but when conditions change, you are grateful it exists.”

He warned that reliance on a single nationality exposes families and businesses to concentration risk, from currency volatility and political shifts to sudden immigration policy changes.

“Smart wealth planning reduces concentration risk, and that now includes citizenship and residency diversification,” Nechi said.

While traditional destinations like Europe and Canada remain relevant, Nechi advised Africans to adopt a broader, fit-for-purpose view of global access.

He identified the Middle East, selective Asian jurisdictions, and strategic “bridge” countries as increasingly important hubs for business connectivity, residency and global mobility.

“Our approach is never about trendy countries,” he said. “It is about aligning mobility to business realities, family needs and compliance standards.”

Addressing criticisms that increased mobility represents capital flight, Nechi was emphatic. “This is capital expansion, not capital flight, when done correctly,” he said. “Globally mobile Africans earn more, build stronger networks, and often reinvest back home through businesses, jobs and knowledge transfer.”

He added that global access can accelerate Africa’s development by strengthening trade links, attracting investment inflows and enhancing skills and innovation.

Optiva’s 2026 Advisory: Plan Early, Invest Smart

At the heart of Optiva Capital Partners’ 2026 advisory is a simple message – treat global mobility like wealth planning. “Start early, stay compliant, diversify smartly, and choose credible pathways,” Nechi said. “In 2026, the winners are not the fastest movers, but the most prepared.”

The Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, the continent’s benchmark firm for investment immigration and international wealth access, urged Africans to conduct a personal Global Access Audit, assessing where their families can legally live, study, work and access healthcare, and whether their finances and documentation are structured to meet stricter global due diligence standards.

Nechi said Optiva Capital Partners will continue to act as a strategic advisor, execution partner and compliance guardian, helping clients design durable, lawful and future-proof mobility strategies across residency, citizenship, investment, insurance and international real estate. “We don’t sell dreams,” he concluded. “We build durable strategies.”

Looking ahead, he said the future belongs to Africans who view mobility as a long-term asset rather than an emergency exit.

“In 2026, credibility matters more than cash,” he said. “For Africans who plan early, invest smartly, and stay compliant, the future offers more options, stronger family security, wider business reach, and the freedom to thrive across borders without panic. That is what we mean when we say global mobility is the new wealth.”