NCS Seeks Probe of Alleged False Cancer Claims By Blessing CEO

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has condemned the alleged false claims of all time cancer diagnosis by one Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, urging security agencies to investigate the matter.

It described the action as deeply unfortunate, unethical, and detrimental to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by National Director of Publicity, NCS, Bashir Mohammed Ranccas, the organization said that it would as a matter of urgency, reach out to relevant security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure accountability where necessary.

The statement said: “Nigerian Cancer Society’s attention was drawn to the circulating news in the public space involving one Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, over alleged false claims of a cancer diagnosis used to solicit financial donations from members of the public.

“The Nigerian Cancer Society further wishes to inform the public that it will, as a matter of urgency, reach out to relevant security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure accountability where necessary”.

NCS said available reports alleged that the social media personality had appealed for support on the basis of a serious health condition, leading to significant financial contributions from well-meaning Nigerians.

However, it said that subsequent developments have raised concerns regarding the authenticity of the claims, with allegations suggesting possible misrepresentation and misleading of the public.

According to NCS, “The development has since generated widespread reactions, including calls for accountability, refund of donations, and thorough investigation into the matter, given the sensitive nature of cancer and the implications such actions may have on public trust.

“In response, the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) through the office of the director of publicity has strongly condemned the alleged act, describing it as deeply unfortunate, unethical, and detrimental to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

“The Society emphasized that cancer is a delicate condition that requires sincerity, compassion, and responsible handling. Any attempt to exploit such an illness for personal gain not only misleads the public but also undermines the credibility of genuine patients and discourages support for those truly in need.

“The Nigerian Cancer Society further wishes to inform the public that it will, as a matter of urgency, reach out to relevant security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure accountability where necessary.

“Additionally, NCS calls on all cancer patients and their families across the country to always seek guidance, verification, and support directly from the Nigerian Cancer Society, especially in matters relating to public fundraising and access to care,” it said.

NCS also urged donors, partners, and the general public to remain vigilant and continue to support only verified and legitimate channels, stressing that trust, accountability, and integrity remain essential in the collective fight against cancer.

It reassured Nigerians that it has a dedicated committee responsible for patient support, intervention, and coordination of assistance, ensuring that all cases are handled with transparency, professionalism, and credibility.