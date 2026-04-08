NCDMB to Host Dakuku Peterside at Quarterly Book Reading Session on April 15

Sunday Ehigiator





The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has concluded plans to host the fourth edition of its Quarterly Book Reading Programme, featuring former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2026, at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Board, the programme is part of its ongoing efforts to promote literacy, critical thinking, and knowledge exchange by engaging leading Nigerian authors and thought leaders.

“Since its inception in August 2014, the initiative has provided a platform for intellectual discourse on key thematic issues, while reinforcing the agency’s commitment to human capital development beyond the oil and gas sector.

“The upcoming edition will centre on Peterside’s book, Leading in a Storm, which examines practical approaches to leadership in periods of uncertainty, crisis, and institutional change.

“The session will feature a book reading, an interactive question-and-answer segment, and a signing session, offering participants direct engagement with the author.

“Peterside, a recognised expert in crisis leadership, public sector reform, and organisational transformation, brings over two decades of leadership experience across both public and private sectors.

“His work has focused on driving institutional reforms and improving performance and accountability. His book was named Book of the Year 2025 by THISDAY newspaper.

“Beyond his professional roles, Peterside serves as an adjunct lecturer at leading business schools, where he mentors emerging leaders and contributes to leadership development through research, writing, and advisory engagements.”

Speaking on the initiative, the General Manager, Corporate Communications at NCDMB, Obinna Ezeobi, said the programme is designed to encourage learning, innovation, and value-driven leadership.

He noted that the Board views such engagements as critical to building a knowledge-based society and strengthening individuals’ capacity to respond to evolving economic and institutional challenges.

Ezeobi added that the fourth edition is expected to attract a diverse audience, including professionals from the oil and gas industry, academia, government institutions, students, media, and the general public.

“This programme will provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue on leadership, resilience, and transformation, while advancing the Board’s broader objective of fostering intellectual growth and national development,” he said.

Previous editions of the book reading programme have featured notable authors, including former The PUNCH editor, Dayo Oketola, Leadership Newspaper’s Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, and King Bubaraye Dakolo of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State.