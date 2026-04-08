Bandits Kill Another Six in Bauchi Village

Six people were, reportedly, killed while several others were injured by armed bandits during a late night attack at Sabon Garin Pali in Alkaleri Lo-cal Government Area of Bauchi State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the armed bandits attacked the village Sunday night, shooting sporadically as they attacked people from house to house.

A resident of the village narrated that they were fast asleep when the armed bandits attacked at midnight, catching them unawares.

According the villagers, the bandits went from house to house, searching for money and killing people in the process.

At the end of the operation, which lasted more than two hours, the bandits killed six people, injured others, and abducted a number of the residents.

According to source, who pleaded anonymity, no security operatives came to their rescue, as they were left at the mercy of the armed bandits who took their time to carry out the operation unhindered.

Funeral prayers for the victims of the attack was held in the village, led by Chief Imam of the village, with many residents and people from neighbouring villages in attendance.