At Police Day 2026, IGP Pledges to Modernise Operations, Deploy Innovation Against Modern Crime

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening investigative capacity, operations modernisation, and deployment of innovation to combat modern crime across the country.

He stressed that under his leadership, the Nigeria Police Force is being repositioned into an intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-focused institution.

Speaking on Tuesday at the National Police Day Celebration 2026 held at Eagle Square in Abuja, IGP Disu noted the actions of the current management team would be guided not by force alone, but by intelligence, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

He said: “Policing in the 21st century must evolve and we will evolve deliberately. We are already moving. We have launched new mechanisms for internal discipline and public accountability. We are investing in training, technology, and community engagement. These are not future plans. They are actions in motion today.

“Community partnership will be at the heart of our approach. The truth is simple: The Police cannot succeed without the people. And the people cannot feel safe without the Police. Security is a shared responsibility and together, we will build a safer Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Disu described National Police Day as a time for honour, reflection, and renewed commitment to the future of policing in Nigeria.

He said: “National Police Day is a moment of truth. A moment to honour sacrifice. A moment to reflect with honesty. A moment to make a clear commitment about the future of policing in Nigeria.

“Today, we bow our heads in honour of our fallen heroes. Men and women who left their homes in uniform and never returned. Men who kissed their children goodbye, not knowing it would be the last time.

“Women who stood their ground in the face of danger, so others could sleep in peace. They did not die for applause. They did not die for recognition. They died for duty. For country. For all of us.

“Every life lost in service is a debt on our conscience. Every fallen officer is a call to do better. To be better. To serve better. To their families, I say this: Your sacrifice is not invisible. Your pain is not ignored. Under my leadership, your loved ones will not be remembered only in ceremonies, but in the standards we uphold every single day.”

The IGP also appreciated the collaboration between the Police, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies, noting they remain united in defending the nation’s peace, stability, and sovereignty.

He concluded: “This is my commitment to Nigeria, stated clearly and without hesitation: This will be a new era for the Nigeria Police Force. An era where integrity is non-negotiable. Where discipline is enforced.

“Where service is prioritised. And where trust is rebuilt, one action at a time. Let history record that at this moment, we chose courage over complacency. We chose reform over rhetoric. We chose service over self. The Nigeria Police Force will not just be spoken about. It will be felt, in every community, in every interaction, in every life we protect.”

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Community Partnership: Building Trust”.