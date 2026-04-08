ADVAN Names Terra Cube Brand of the Year

Terra Cube has emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Marketing Excellence Awards, clinching the highly coveted Brand of the Year title, an honour widely regarded as the highest recognition of marketing excellence in Nigeria.

The ADVAN Awards stand as the gold standard for marketing performance, celebrating brands that demonstrate outstanding strategic thinking, creativity, execution, and measurable impact. Winning the top prize is not just an achievement; it is a definitive validation of sustained marketing brilliance at the highest level.

For Terra Cube, this recognition marks the culmination of a remarkable journey powered by consistent marketing excellence. In its debut year, the brand set the tone for its trajectory by winning Campaign of the Year at the 2023 ADVAN awards, an early signal of its disruptive potential and strategic clarity. Since then, Terra Cube has continued to build momentum, evolving into a category leader through deliberate, insight-driven marketing that has shaped its growth curve and strengthened its market position.

Speaking on the recognition, ADVAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Ediri Ose-Ediale, noted that “Terra Cube exemplifies the essence of the ADVAN Awards with a strong strategy, bold execution, and measurable impact. From Campaign of the Year in 2023 to Brand of the Year in 2026, the brand reflects sustained marketing excellence. We commend the marketing team behind the brand for consistently delivering impactful campaigns and meaningful consumer connections at scale.”

Commenting on the recognition, Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said: “We are delighted with this achievement, which reflects a clear and consistent brand strategy built on deep consumer understanding, strong execution, and sustained investment across all touchpoints. I commend the entire marketing team for their creativity, discipline, and commitment in bringing this vision to life.”

‘Receiving this accolade for marketing excellence is a profound affirmation of the values we uphold at TGI Group. We accept this honour with immense pride, not just for our organisation, but for the partners and consumers who have championed Terra Cube from the very beginning. Their trust has been the true architect of our success.’ He added